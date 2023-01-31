Jiangy C. Moore's newly released "Do You Believe? In the Miracle Working Power of God" is a compelling memoir that celebrates all God has provided

"Do You Believe? In the Miracle Working Power of God" from Christian Faith Publishing author Jiangy C. Moore is a thoughtful reflection on key life experiences, both good and bad, that have shaped the author's determined and thankful sense of faith.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Do You Believe? In the Miracle Working Power of God": a potent testimony of the comfort and strength one can draw from keeping faith during times of struggle. "Do You Believe? In the Miracle Working Power of God" is the creation of published author Jiangy C. Moore. She is a registered professional nurse and the mother of six beautiful children who she cherishes very much.

Moore shares, "Are you at a place where you feel like the whole world has forsaken you? Maybe you are saying to yourself, This is it. This is the last resort. This is my stopping point. If I don't get answers, I'm done following or believing in God. I am here to tell you that you were not led to this book by mistake but rather, guided by the Lord. The purpose of my book is to bring life back to dead situations and hope to the hopeless, encourage the brokenhearted, and bring healing to the wounded in hearts. In my book, I am sharing my testimonies of the goodness of God in my life as a child of God and what faith and patience in God can do. My prayer is that my testimonies will affect and be an encouragement for my generation and the generations to come and to let someone know that no matter what you're going through in life, no matter how big the battle is or how hard the wind and the storms of life are hitting you, if you believe in the Almighty God, He can turn your situation around for His glory."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jiangy C. Moore's new book will encourage readers in their determination to overcome life's challenges.

Moore shares in hopes of empowering others and giving thanks for all of God's blessings through life's peaks and valleys.

