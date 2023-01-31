Author Baibai Kamara's new book "I Just Asked for Assistance" reveals the author's battle against baseless allegations and criminal profiling that nearly ruined his life

Recent release "I Just Asked for Assistance" from Page Publishing author Baibai Kamara is a profound account that details the false allegations raised against the author that almost destroyed his life and reputation. With the help of those willing to stand against those in power, Kamara forged ahead through the struggles in the pursuit to clear his name while still working to earn his PhD.

MANASSAS, Va., Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Baibai Kamara, a refugee who fled Sierra Leone who recently completed and defended his PhD dissertation at Morgan State University, has completed his new book "I Just Asked for Assistance: How I Was Profiled by Prince William County, Virginia Social Services, and It Almost Ruined My Life. My Journey to Regain It.": a captivating true story detailing the criminal profiling that nearly derailed the author's life and his pursuit for higher education.

"As I look back, the past few years have been an eye-opener for me," writes Kamara. "What I went through is something I would not even wish upon my worst of enemies. As terrifying the past three years were, they've made me stronger and bolder. They've made me realize my purpose in life. They've made me realize I have a voice—a voice I can use to bring justice to myself and to others like me and to make sure nothing like this ever happens again to anyone.

"It all started in the fall of 2016. I was peacefully continuing my education in the Prince William County when the Department of Social Services began falsely investigating me for welfare fraud. Of course, I vehemently denied every charge. I was an innocent man, and I still am an innocent man. However, Jennifer Yowell, the investigator working at the Department, took the case up with the police. Since then, the police continued to harass me, an innocent Black man who was solely being judged for the color of his skin. They had no proof that I was involved in the charges they had put up against me, but of course, they couldn't look past their racial bias, to them I was guilty the moment they saw the color of my skin. They charged me once but had no proof so had no other option but to drop all charges, but days later, they charged me again. And this time, the prosecutor further took my case up toward a grand jury, a bunch of white folks, who would fall for whatever convincing lies the prosecutor fed them. They ruled the judgment against me, and what followed was three year of living hell.

"I remember facing many moments of defeat, but I continued to rise. I didn't step back. I didn't give up. Sitting in those courtrooms, I realized my purpose in life. I realized these people won't set me free without a fight, and why would they? I'm a Black man. I was guilty the moment I came out of my mother's womb. Every day was a struggle. Every day was a battle, and now it's my turn to raise my voice. It's my turn to let the world know what I went through and how the three people—the investigator, the police, and the prosecutor—wronged me for false charges and tried to take away everything I had ever achieved."

Published by Page Publishing, Baibai Kamara's thrilling story reveals the dangerous greed that pervades humanity and the ways in which government officials constantly abuse their power. Despite his struggles and the obstacles that he was forced to overcome, Kamara reveals the few good souls who stood for his defense, standing up to the corruption to save an innocent man from persecution.

Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase "I Just Asked for Assistance: How I Was Profiled by Prince William County, Virginia Social Services, and It Almost Ruined My Life. My Journey to Regain It." at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.

About Page Publishing:

Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at http://www.pagepublishing.com.

Media Contact

Page Publishing Media Department, Page Publishing, 1-866-315-2708, media@pagepublishing.com

SOURCE Page Publishing