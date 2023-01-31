New fictionalized memoir follows one man's journey into the true nature of human behavior and emotional healing

Debuting author Jonathan Sure announces the publication of 'Poetic Injustice: A True Story of Forbidden Love'

MAPLETON, Utah, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Jonathan Sure marks his entry in the world of publishing with the release of "Poetic Injustice: A True Story of Forbidden Love" (published by Balboa Press), a fictionalized memoir that follows one man's journey into the true nature of human behavior and emotional healing.

Based upon a true story, the book enables the reader to witness, through the mind's eye, a seasoned therapist, Jonathan Sure, who gradually becomes more and more mentally ill while being seduced and dominated by one of his patients, Kulai Madden. Despite his decompensating mental status, Jon realizes something intuitively present in all their interactions but cannot formulate it into thoughts and concepts. Upon his recovery, he identifies these concepts, which he believes have evaded the entire field of mental health, and develops a set of theories that appear to explain all human behavior, identify humanity as homogenous, and provide strategies to a peaceful life.

"Poetic Injustice: A True Story of Forbidden Love" is unique in the sense that it is both a tale of romance and a self-help book. The first part of the story, the intense love affair, sets the groundwork for the theoretical underpinnings. It then explains Jon's newfound knowledge of human behavior — how the "fear" or the "lack of fear" influence both thought and behavior at unconscious levels.

When asked what he wants readers to take away from the book, the author says, "There are no 'bad guys;' there is only humanity. The more intense the 'fear' that is present in an individual, the more likely it is that he or she will display a severe deleterious response. In contrast, in the absence of fear, safety and contentment influence responses that unify humanity and can, under certain circumstances, abolish fear in others."

About the Author

Jonathan Sure is a retired licensed therapist who worked in various mental health settings for nearly 30 years in a variety of different capacities.

