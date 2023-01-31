Submit Release
Leanetha Pustay's newly released "Moving from Information to Revelation: Living Your Best Life Being Reconciled with God" is an important message of faith

"Moving from Information to Revelation: Living Your Best Life Being Reconciled with God" from Christian Faith Publishing author Leanetha Pustay is a spiritual call to arms that motivates readers to be more active in the pursuit of connection with God.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Moving from Information to Revelation: Living Your Best Life Being Reconciled with God": a heartfelt message of hope for those in need of spiritual rejuvenation. "Moving from Information to Revelation: Living Your Best Life Being Reconciled with God" is the creation of published author Leanetha Pustay.

Pustay shares, "Moving from Information to Revelation: Living Your Best Life Being Reconciled with God. It is to the Glory of God, written by Leanetha Pustay. It came about her whole life, Jesus Christ has been her hero. It was Jesus Christ who died for her and rose in three days with all authority and power so that she can rise up and live in this world with Jesus Christ's authority and power. Jesus Christ's victory is hers, His victory is her victory, and she receives it. It is faith that moves mountains. Being reconciled with Father God is the best thing anyone can do. It is crucial, even vital, that we cannot live without the Holy Spirit, and it is vital to move from your feelings to faith. It is faith that moves mountains. Lay hold of a personal relationship with Father God, bonding together as one. By doing, you are creating a powerful Christian who's overcoming circumstances, living victoriously, and mastering the universe."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Leanetha Pustay's new book will challenge readers to a new level of understanding of the need for spiritual awareness and growth.

Pustay shares in hopes of aiding others in finding a deepened connection with God so they can experience the fulfillment and comfort He promises.

Consumers can purchase "Moving from Information to Revelation: Living Your Best Life Being Reconciled with God" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "Moving from Information to Revelation: Living Your Best Life Being Reconciled with God," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

Leanetha Pustay's newly released "Moving from Information to Revelation: Living Your Best Life Being Reconciled with God" is an important message of faith

