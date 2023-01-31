Nara Wenrich's newly released "Royal Denver Gibson: A Twentieth Century Apostle" is a thoughtful and nostalgic biography that explores the life of a man of faith.

"Royal Denver Gibson: A Twentieth Century Apostle" from Christian Faith Publishing author Nara Wenrich is a compelling biographical work that takes readers back to the start of the Pentecostal movement and explores the life of a passionate follower of Christ born in 1890.

MEADVILLE, Pa. , Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Royal Denver Gibson: A Twentieth Century Apostle": a celebration of life lived in faith and commitment to God. "Royal Denver Gibson: A Twentieth Century Apostle" is the creation of published author Nara Wenrich, who attended primary and secondary schools in East Texas, graduating from French High School in Beaumont. She later studied at Louisiana College in Pineville, Louisiana, as well as LSUA–Alexandria, where she excelled in literature and was a member of Alpha Delta Pi sorority. Wenrich is a resident of the Dallas area, moving there in 1990 to be near her late daughter, Marla Savant-Box; son-in-law, Douglas Box; and twin grandchildren, Audrey Camille Box and Dalton Cloyce Box.

Wenrich shares, "Do you want your spirit to be lifted from discouragement and despair?

"As you read this historical account of a man who devoted himself not only to God, but to the ones whom God sent him to, your spiritual life will be catapulted into higher dimension; your faith will flourish and grow, and your prayers will go beyond your own desires.

"If your faith needs a spiritual jolt, then this book will be the catalyst that propels you from the mundane realm of impossibility to the glorious, miraculous realm of 'all things are possible to him who believes.' (Mark 9:23 NKJV)"

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Nara Wenrich's new book will captivate readers as they witness a uniquely blessed life.

Vesta Layne Gibson Mangun shares, "Royal Denver Gibson, my inimitable father, a mighty man of God who distinguished himself as an apostle of faith was a man mighty in prayer and the Word! God used him to restore sight to the blind, health to the sick, even life to the dead! He was a church planter in communities where the Gospel had never been preached! As you read this book, believe this same kind of miracle-working faith can be yours, in the all-powerful, only saving, magnificent name of Jesus Christ!"

