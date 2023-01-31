Submit Release
Miriam DeSheers-Ives's newly released "Evergreen Pines" is a resonating celebration of God's blessings through poetic expression

"Evergreen Pines" from Christian Faith Publishing author Miriam DeSheers-Ives is a thoughtful and spiritually charged collection of enjoyable poetry that will encourage reflection and appreciation of God's creation.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Evergreen Pines": a potent anthology that will captivate the imagination. "Evergreen Pines" is the creation of published author Miriam DeSheers-Ives.

DeSheers-Ives shares, "When I was pondering a name for this book, I heard a small voice saying to me, 'Look at you. You are like an evergreen pine that has stood the test of times. It bends in the wind, bears the summer heat and the winter snow, laughs at the coolness of fall, and gets ready for the songbirds to nest in the spring.'

"At that time, the name Evergreen Pines was born."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Miriam DeSheers-Ives's new book brings readers a new and vibrant voice in the world of poetry.

DeSheers-Ives brings readers a deeply personal look into her personal reflections on life, faith, and God's many blessings within the pages of her flagship publication.

Consumers can purchase "Evergreen Pines" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "Evergreen Pines," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

Media Contact

Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com

 

SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing

