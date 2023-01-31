Susan Montgomery's newly released "The Red Pepper Necklace" is a darling true story of two sisters and an important life lesson

"The Red Pepper Necklace" from Christian Faith Publishing author Susan Montgomery is a vibrant family tale that finds two sisters in unexpected trouble when a seemingly fun game leads to unfortunate results.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Red Pepper Necklace": a helpful narrative that offers parents and guardians an opening to discuss the importance of good decisions. "The Red Pepper Necklace" is the creation of published author Susan Montgomery, a dedicated wife, mother of seven, and grandmother who has a college degree in elementary education and has homeschooled her own children over a combined span of thirty years.

Montgomery shares, "Bobbie and her younger sister, Emma, were left alone for the first time while their father and mother planted the spring crops in the field nearby their house. Feeling so grown-up to be on their own, the sisters had a fun-filled day playing. Fun-filled, that is, until they made a discovery that taught them a very valuable lesson.

"The Red Pepper Necklace is a true entertaining story that leads into 'A Teachable Moment' section at the end of the book. This section provides parents an opportunity to easily talk with their children about making wise choices."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Susan Montgomery's new book will entertain young readers while imparting an important life lesson on making healthy, safe choices.

Montgomery pairs an entertaining story with vibrant imagery for the encouragement of critical thinking and decision-making skills.

Consumers can purchase "The Red Pepper Necklace" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "The Red Pepper Necklace," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

