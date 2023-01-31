Author and poet extraordinaire Corinne Phillips launches a new press campaign for 'Random Constructive Writings' this 2023

Book is a collection of good, fun and easy to understand poems

MELBOURNE, Australia, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- First published in 2020, "Random Constructive Writings" (published by Xlibris AU), from Corinne Phillips is a compendium of eclectic poetry reflecting her observations and thoughts about different things.

"The collection of poems is unusual, unexpected content. They are odd and different — you never know what you're going to get with my writing," Phillips states. "My poems are good fun and people have told me they are funny and hilarious. My writing is unique and when you turn one page to the next you get excited thinking 'I wonder what the next poem is.' I don't have a particular subject I write about, I write about all subjects and random topics."

"Random Constructive Writings" contains poems that are simple and easy to understand. A poem from this book titled "People Are Nice" reads:

People are nice and they are kind, Searching for true love to find, We are all looking for the same thing, Would you agree? Or maybe this world is crazy, Or maybe it's me.

When asked what she wants readers to take away from his book, Phillips says, "Hope and a good time or laugh." Visit https://www.xlibris.com/en-au/bookstore/bookdetails/815925-random-constructive-writings to purchase a copy.

"Random Constructive Writings"

By Corinne Phillips

Hardcover | 6 x 9in | 138 pages | ISBN 9781984506849

Softcover | 6 x 9in | 138 pages | ISBN 9781984506832

E-Book | 138 pages | ISBN 9781984506825

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Corinne Phillips is a writer, author and poet extraordinaire. She is Australian born and bred. Her unique and quirky writing can be seen within the pages of "Random Constructive Writings." Visit Corinnephillipsbook.com for more details about her works.

Xlibris Publishing Australia, an Author Solutions, LLC imprint, is a self-publishing services provider dedicated to serving Australian authors. By focusing on the needs of creative writers and artists and adopting the latest print-on-demand publishing technology and strategies, we provide expert publishing services with direct and personal access to quality publication in hardcover, trade paperback, custom leather-bound and full-color formats. To date, Xlibris has helped to publish more than 60,000 titles. For more information, visit xlibrispublishing.com.au or call 1-800-844-927 to receive a free publishing guide.

Media Contact

Marketing Services, XlibrisAU, 1-800-844-927, MarketingServices@xlibris.com.au

SOURCE XlibrisAU