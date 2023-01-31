Vincent Diorio releases 'Dark Justice / White-Collar Crimes'

Join the author as he reveals an insider's account about what can go wrong when a regular employee challenges the entrenched corruption of a small town

RANDOLPH, Mass., Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Vincent Diorio announces his entry into the publishing the scene with the release of "Dark Justice / White-Collar Crimes" (published by Archway Publishing), a story about corruption on the job with a superintendent boss and the corruption with the justice systems and medical systems.

This is a true account of the author who was trying to achieve success in this world. The story revolves around corruption in a town and stage governments and medical communities, and it involves professional people who were corrupt. Some of the involved people worked at the town level. Others were doctors, lawyers, judges, and state politicians.

The author started his career with his own business and then went on to work for a town. His goal was to retire from his town job. Unfortunately, the turn of events changed his life forever as he endured multiple issues involving his health, legal matters, family problems, and financial issues.

"I don't believe white-collar crimes are reported enough and when they are, victims have no choice with the justice system or whoever is involved with power," the author says. When ask what he wants readers to take away from the book, he answers, "The acknowledgment of white-collar crimes that go unreported and when they are reported corruption succeeds and this needs to be address with our government." For more details about the book, please visit https://www.archwaypublishing.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/843295-dark-justice-white-collar-crimes

"Dark Justice / White-Collar Crimes"

By Vincent Diorio

About the Author

Vincent Diorio is a business construction owner, town employee worker, truck driver, and heavy equipment operator.

