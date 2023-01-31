Author Lori Escalante's new book "The Autistic King" is an adorable tale of an autistic king who must fight a dangerous creature in order to get back a precious item

Recent release "The Autistic King" from Page Publishing author Lori Escalante is the engaging tale of a young king on the autism spectrum who finds one day that his special crown is missing. In order to get it back and help their king, the entire kingdom sets off to search high and low for it, until a wise fortune teller points them in the right direction.

VICTORIA, Texas, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lori Escalante has completed her new book "The Autistic King": a charming tale about a young king who awakens one morning and is unable to start his day after discovering something important is missing.

"He's lost his crown. It can't be found!" writes Escalante. "Take a journey with the king and his one command to search for his missing crown throughout the land."

Published by Page Publishing, Lori Escalante's delightful tale is inspired by the author's young friend Kingston, who has shed light on the world of autism and continues to teach Lori and others around him. Through her story, Lori aims to teach young readers the big struggles and even bigger goals one can achieve while being a part of the autism spectrum.

