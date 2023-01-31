Author Janet Esteves's new book "Wink Wink" follows a lightbulb who is rejected for being different but refuses to give up on helping the world with his light

Recent release "Wink Wink" from Page Publishing author Janet Esteves centers around a lightbulb named Wink Wink who is excited to receive his assignment at the factory and set off to fulfill his duty. But when he fails to perform like the other bulbs, he's called a loser and thrown out, forcing him to set off on his own to prove everyone wrong and shine his light on the world.

KATY, Texas, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Janet Esteves, a loving grandmother who resides in Texas and has dedicated over twenty-five years to early childhood education, has completed her new book "Wink Wink": an inspiring story of a happy lightbulb who is thrown out due to his inability to work like all the other light bulbs.

"This is a story about Wink Wink, a small lightbulb who was rejected at the factory for not working properly," writes Esteves. "His dream of being a bright lightbulb was shattered, but as destiny would have it, he found a new way to shine—by being different."

Published by Page Publishing, Janet Esteves's engaging tale follows Wink Wink as he sets off to discover how his abilities might be useful in another way, eventually discovering his destiny and helping people when they need it most in a surprising way. With bright vibrant artwork to help bring Esteves's story to life, "Wink Wink" reveals to readers of all ages that although someone might be different, one should never give up on their dreams or let what others think stop them.

Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase "Wink Wink" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.

About Page Publishing:

Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at http://www.pagepublishing.com.

Media Contact

Page Publishing Media Department, Page Publishing, 1-866-315-2708, media@pagepublishing.com

SOURCE Page Publishing