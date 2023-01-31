Author Victoria King Heinsen's new book "Robbie F. Woods, Entrepreneur" follows one man's adventures to clear his name and pursue his happiness and goals in life.

Recent release "Robbie F. Woods, Entrepreneur" from Page Publishing author Victoria King Heinsen centers around entrepreneur and bachelor Robbie F. Woods as he faces a dangerous accusation of murder that he'll need help to beat and clear his name. Despite the continued obstacles that life throws his way, Robbie continues to chase his dreams as he searches for what will ultimately make him happy.

DUBLIN, Ohio, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Victoria King Heinsen, who holds an earned doctorate, continues to teach English and education at universities and colleges, and currently resides with her husband and their Maine Coon on the shores of Lake Erie, has completed her new book "Robbie F. Woods, Entrepreneur": a fascinating tale of a young bachelor and entrepreneur who finds himself constantly facing some of life's most difficult challenges, including having to clear his name over a murder he swears he did not commit.

"Robbie F. Woods, entrepreneur, is a wheeler and dealer in the world of real estate and business," writes Heinsen. "A darned nice guy, he does his best to overcome obstacles Fate seems to haphazardly hurl his way. Sitting in jail too often and being accused of a murder come to mind. Golfing adventures, misadventures, and former high school escapades somehow occasionally block his path, although he manages to circumvent them in one way or another. A bachelor by preference, he winds up with a family of cats and groundhogs but still longs for the stability of marriage and children. With the considerable help of his sister, Jessica, an attorney, his brother-in-law, Ken, a dentist, and his father figure, Chris, Robbie manages more often than not to successfully tackle the ineffable striving that plagues some of his dreams. He does so with aplomb, a good heart, and a round or two of golf on a summer night. That and an occasional visit to a covered bridge in Wyandot County."

Published by Page Publishing, Victoria King Heinsen's riveting story will take readers on a captivating journey as Robbie does his best to stave off countless obstacles in the pursuit of achieving his dreams and making a name for himself within the world. Expertly paced and brimming with a cast of unforgettable, larger-than-life characters, "Robbie F. Woods, Entrepreneur" will keep readers spellbound and stay with them long after its brilliant conclusion.

Readers who wish to experience this irreverent work can purchase "Robbie F. Woods, Entrepreneur" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

