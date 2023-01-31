Ian Herrling and Tyler Johnson's new book "The Andrew Young Chronicles: The Impossible Truth" is a thrilling novel about two young homicide detectives

Recent release "The Andrew Young Chronicles: The Impossible Truth" from Page Publishing author Ian Herrling and Tyler Johnson is a gripping novel that tells the story of two friends and homicide detectives as they navigate life and their jobs.

CAPE CORAL, Fla., Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ian Herrling and Tyler Johnson have completed their new book "The Andrew Young Chronicles: The Impossible Truth": a gripping and potent novel that brings readers into the world of Andrew Young and all the mysterious and puzzling things he gets into.

Herrling and Johnson write, "Case after case, the two men deal with everything from drug dealers to the most connected political families until everything changes for the two men and the impossible truth is learned. The two will never be the same after the hunted is someone they never would expect. The two men must make difficult decisions after the horrible truth changes everything forever."

Published by Page Publishing, Ian Herrling and Tyler Johnson's electrifying tale brings readers into the captivating world of Detective Andrew Young. After finding his parents murdered Andrew decides to dedicate his life to helping others. Luckily, he has his best friend Andy Cage and his father's best friend Frank beside him. Frank helps the boys go from rookies to renowned detectives.

Andrew and Andy take on some of the toughest cases in the country. They move through money laundering and murder cases with ease, while being on a lifelong mission to help those around them. The friends are also occupied with finding out who killed Andrew's parents and what they discover about it might change everything for them forever.

Readers who wish to experience this mysterious work can purchase "The Andrew Young Chronicles: The Impossible Truth" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

