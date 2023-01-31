New novel takes readers on an action-packed adventure as one woman faces new battles, new people and a whole lot of new powers

Moira Barrie returns to the world of fantasy fiction with 'Pandemonium: Encroaching Shadows'

MEDFORD, N.J., Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Moira Barrie marks her publishing comeback with the release of "Pandemonium: Encroaching Shadows" (published by Archway Publishing). In this continuation of the "Pandemonium" series, a young woman living in a new world faces a host of bottles and obstacles that force her to push her abilities in and newfound powers.

Ava Buchanan is still plagued by nightmares and flashbacks of the horrifying fire at her house, her imposter mother, and scorching flames. After making it through the portal in the first book, she is thrown into a new domain where her past world is crumbling around her. She faces pressure of people using her power for their gain and she struggles with whom to trust. With new people, new battles and a whole lot of new powers, her only hope is to retrieve her lost memories to glue the pieces of the puzzle together and save the ones she loves along the way.

"This is a fantasy fiction (about) a girl who is coming to terms with her powers and what responsibilities go along with that, without losing herself in the process," the author describes. "The overall relatability of the main character, her use of references and sarcasm as a defense mechanism to her life, and her dysfunctional family, all make her totally relatable."

When asked what she wants readers to take away from the book, Barrie states, "No matter what is going on in your life, it is okay to be confused, and scared and nervous beyond belief, but it is important to not lose sight of who you are and what you stand for."

Visit https://www.archwaypublishing.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/837151-pandemonium to get a copy.

"Pandemonium: Encroaching Shadows"

By Moira Barrie

Hardcover | 5.5 x 8.5in | 382 pages | ISBN 9781665725118

Softcover | 5.5 x 8.5in | 382 pages | ISBN 9781665725125

E-Book | 382 pages | ISBN 9781665725132

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Moira Barrie is an avid animal lover with a passion for volunteering.

