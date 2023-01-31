Thomas Mitchem's new book "Karrington the Kangaroo Visits a Farm" is a delightful children's book about a young kangaroo who gets lost and her journey to find her family.

Recent release "Karrington the Kangaroo Visits a Farm" from Page Publishing author Thomas Mitchem is a compelling children's story that chronicles Karrington the kangaroo's journey after being lost from her family in a new place.

RICHMOND HILL, Ga., Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Thomas Mitchem, a father, substitute teacher, and retired U.S. Army veteran, has completed his new book "Karrington the Kangaroo Visits a Farm": a colorful new children's tale that follows Karrington the kangaroo after losing her family and becoming lost in a strange land.

Mitchem writes, "Karrington is a young kangaroo who, while traveling with her parents, becomes lost. She is then found by a farmer and his wife, who take Karrington to their farm. While on the farm, she learns that all the animals have jobs and responsibilities; therefore, she should have a purpose on the farm as well. Karrington then begins a journey of exploration that helps build her self-confidence as she finds how she can be useful on a farm."

Published by Page Publishing, Thomas Mitchem's amusing tale follows Karrington the kangaroo after she finds herself separated from her family. While on a show bus ride in America, Karrington chases her suitcase out the window of her family's house on wheels. Karrington hops without thinking and finds herself stranded without her family to help.

After being rescued by a lovely couple, Karrington is taken to a sprawling farm brimming with new animal friends. She soon learns that each animal on the farm has a special job. Karrington becomes concerned because she does not have a job on the farm. All the animals assure Karrington that she will soon find how to be useful. Readers of all ages will learn that there is always a way to be helpful to others.

