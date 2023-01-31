Savannah Hansen's newly released "The Greatest Gift: An Embryo Adoption Story" is a heartwarming and imaginative celebration of new life

"The Greatest Gift: An Embryo Adoption Story" from Christian Faith Publishing author Savannah Hansen is an uplifting message of hope for families facing infertility told through an easy-to-understand analogy that can help even the youngest readers understand the challenges that many face.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Greatest Gift: An Embryo Adoption Story": a creative juvenile fiction that discusses the wonder of adoption. "The Greatest Gift: An Embryo Adoption Story" is the creation of published author Savannah Hansen, a proud wife and mother who was born and raised in Northern California before moving to North Carolina.

Hansen shares, "The Hayes are looking to grow a garden, but something isn't quite right. There seems to be darkness where they thought there would only be light. To move forward, what will be their decision? Follow along on their adventure of trial and error, heartbreak and waiting, and ultimately the greatest gift they could ever be given. Maybe it won't follow tradition, but ultimately this was how it was meant to be. Can their friends, the Eatons, help them in this time of need?"

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Savannah Hansen's new book will tug at the heartstrings as readers race to see what awaits a loving carrot couple.

Hansen draws from personal experiences to bring readers a charming and compassionate message for families seeking to grow.

Consumers can purchase "The Greatest Gift: An Embryo Adoption Story" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "The Greatest Gift: An Embryo Adoption Story," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

