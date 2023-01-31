Nitki's Dad's new book "The Warrior Within" is a compelling and honest collection of thoughts that brings readers on a spiritual journey right beside the author.

Recent release "The Warrior Within" from Page Publishing author Nitki's Dad is an interesting and sincere compilation of life events that follow the author's spiritual and healing journey through life.

NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Nitki's Dad, a former U.S. Marine, has completed his new book "The Warrior Within": an authentic and compelling reflection of the author's internal and external life.

"With technology, the internet, and social media, we have more ways to connect but are less connected than ever before. I may not be able to change the world, but my world has changed. I took ownership, was honest with my reflection, and challenged the warrior residing within to rise. It happened one step and day at a time. Life is a gift from the Creator; what we do and act in this life matters. My gift back is what I do with my life. My story is how I confirmed who I am, reaffirming who I will strive to continue to be," writes the author.

Published by Page Publishing, Nitki's Dad's captivating work brings readers into the author's intriguing life. The author writes about the honest and frank assessment he made of himself in 2003. After some regretful decisions the author took stock of his life and decided what he really wanted. He needed to figure out what was holding him back and how to overcome whatever it was. He writes candidly about this and about no longer allowing things to take up space in his mind.

The author writes this story with an openness that allows readers to learn about spirituality and connection just as the author did. He writes, "We need to learn from those with experiences greater than our own so we don't repeat the same or similar mistakes." His honest and straightforward writing style is an approachable way for readers to learn all about how to open up to the warrior within.

