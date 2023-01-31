2bcloud Supports stor.ai with AWS Adoption in Multi-Cloud Environment

Retail market ecommerce solutions provider realizes improved operational efficiencies by enlisting 2bcloud in modernizing its cloud environment

2bcloud, a leading next generation multi-cloud managed service provider for tech companies on their cloud journey, today announced that stor.ai, a retail market ecommerce solutions provider, has garnered operational efficiencies through its use of 2bcloud's multi-cloud expertise working with AWS.

2bcloud provided the knowledge and experience to guide a successful multi-cloud deployment for stor.ai to support its state-of-the art white label retail platform which enables clients to quickly and easily connect to inventory, position their brands to develop customer loyalty, and boost average order value.

"Running a large cloud-based operation requires a well-provisioned cloud platform capable of managing the load and delivering peak performance," said Itay Blogorodsky, 2bcloud General Manager, North America. "As a long-term customer, stor.ai turned to 2bcloud to achieve demonstratable operational efficiencies -- a feat that can be achieved through modernizing its cloud environment."

"2bcloud's specialist did an amazing job of helping us identify AWS as the right cloud platform," said Gilad Globen, CTO & vice president of research and development, stor.ai. "From working with our US and Israeli teams, to project managing the entire integration, it's been a pleasure working with 2bcloud and seeing our goals come to life."

Through scrutiny of stor.ai's challenges and requirements, 2bcloud led with the development and implementation of proof of concept based on AWS. The proof of concept proved successful and stor.ai decided to add AWS to their cloud environment.

Working alongside stor.ai's global teams, 2bcloud deployed AWS and achieved the following results:

2bcloud deployed AWS services using a well-structured and managed project plan and stor.ai now runs a multi-cloud environment. Greater capabilities - Adding AWS to stor.ai's cloud environment offers greater scalability, flexibility, and resilience, enhancing stor.ai's cloud capacity.

Improved performance - AWS offers stor.ai greater speed and smoother performance, a benefit that's directly passed onto its clients. In addition, further cloud optimization positions Stor.ai to benefit from long-term cost savings.

Dedicated support - stor.ai has 24/7 access to 2bcloud's team of cloud specialists to address any technical issues across their cloud environment.

About 2bcloud

2bcloud is a born-to-the cloud next gen managed service provider (MSP), that works with fast growing, cloud native startups. We leverage our unmatched multi-cloud expertise working with AWS and Azure to help customers grow revenue, increase efficiency, reduce cost, and deliver scalable experiences. Our field proven technology stack is backed by deep experts and includes managed services, cost optimization, expert consultancy, and 24/7 technical support. 2bcloud is Gold Partner and Azure Expert MSP with Microsoft and Advanced Consulting Partner with Amazon Web Services (AWS).

