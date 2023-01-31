Stertil-Koni Premieres Powerful New Video Spotlighting Expansive Vehicle Lift Production Facility in America's Heartland

Heavy duty vehicle lift leader Stertil-Koni, recognized for delivering safe, dependable and award-winning bus lifts and truck lifts across North America, today premiered a short, powerful video that focuses a bright spotlight on the people who work at the company's expansive vehicle lift production facility, Stertil ALM, which is located in America's heartland, Streator, Illinois.

STEVENSVILLE, Md., Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Heavy duty vehicle lift leader Stertil-Koni, recognized for delivering safe, dependable and award-winning bus lifts and truck lifts across North America, today premiered a short, powerful video that focuses a bright spotlight on the people who work at the company's expansive vehicle lift production facility, Stertil ALM, which is located in America's heartland, Streator, Illinois.

The film can be viewed at: https://vimeo.com/stertilkoni/how-lifts-elevate-a-country

Employing more than 100 people in the greater Streator area, heavy duty vehicle lifts coming off the Stertil ALM production line are Buy America-compliant and sold, serviced, and installed by its sister company, Stertil-Koni USA Inc., along with a dedicated network of exclusive distributors providing extensive, on-site sales and service expertise.

That combination – which fuses superior hydraulic vehicle lifting technology and cutting-edge product engineering with focused local support -- has catapulted Stertil-Koni to the forefront of the heavy duty vehicle lifting sector.

Today, 25 years after the company first opened its doors in the U.S., Stertil-Koni products have become the lifts of choice at a broad range of facilities that include transit, public works, state agencies, pupil transportation, airlines, private fleets, trucking, the U.S. Military, major corporations and more.

"Behind our great lifts," noted company President, Dr. Jean DellAmore, "is a dedicated team of talented people located right here in America. Every day, they take tremendous pride in producing outstanding vehicle lifting systems. With this film we want to say how proud we are of their work and look forward to sharing their stories."

About Stertil-Koni

Stertil-Koni - proud to be a Buy America company - is the market leader in heavy duty vehicle lifts, notably bus lifts and truck lifts, and proudly serves municipalities, state agencies, school bus fleets, major corporations, the U.S. Military and more. Stertil-Koni's breadth of products meets all ranges of lifting needs and includes portable lifts such as Mobile Column Lifts, 2-post, 4-post, inground piston lifts, platform lifts, and its axle-engaging, inground, scissor lift configuration, ECOLIFT. The company's innovative, inground telescopic piston DIAMONDLIFT is now available with an optional Continuous Recess system, ideal for low clearance vehicles. Stertil-Koni USA is headquartered in Stevensville, Maryland with production facilities in Europe, The Netherlands, and Streator, IL.

Media Contact

Paul Feldman, Stertil-Koni, 4106439001, paul.feldman@stertil-koni.com

SOURCE Stertil-Koni