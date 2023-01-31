Proactive news headlines including Celsius Resources, AuKing Mining, Sovereign Metals and Way2VAT

Sydney, Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

Celsius Resources Ltd CLA has been admitted to trading on AIM, a market operated by the London Stock Exchange plc and will begin trading at 8.00am today under the ticker CLA. Click here

AuKing Mining Ltd AKN has added a series of Tanzanian uranium and copper prospects to its portfolio, building its exposure to critical mineral and nuclear energy assets. Click here

Sovereign Metals Ltd SVM SVML has received more strong results from a targeted deep infill aircore and push tube core drilling program at the Kasiya Rutile Project in Malawi, the world's largest rutile deposit. Click here

Way2VAT Ltd W has achieved a 92% quarter-on-quarter growth in revenue to $797,000 for the three months ended 31 December 2022 (Q4 FY22), driven by higher transaction volumes and integration of its recent Spanish acquisition. Click here

Boadicea Resources Ltd BOA is strengthening its active exploration push in 2023 through the appointment of Nikolay Karakashov to the role of senior exploration geologist. Click here

Lake Resources NL ( LKE LLKKF aims to strengthen its in-country presence in Argentina through the appointment of Amalia Sáenz as vice president, Argentina Corporate Affairs. Click here

Provaris Energy Ltd PV has welcomed the release of the Compressed Hydrogen Export Feasibility Study Public Sharing Report highlighting the technical and commercial feasibility for the export of green hydrogen from the HyEnergy® Project in the Gascoyne region of Western Australia to Asia Pacific markets. Click here

Synertec Corporation Ltd SOP made broad progress in the December quarter toward commercialising its proprietary Powerhouse technology, a solar and battery power system designed to provide reliable renewable base power load for remote areas. Click here

Piedmont Lithium Inc ( PLL PLL XETRA:)) welcomes the news its strategic partner Sayona Mining Ltd SYA has taken another step to a restart of the North American Lithium (NAL) operation in Québec, Canada, with a successful trial feed of ore into the crushing plant. Click here

International Graphite Ltd IG has selected existing non-executive director David Pass to take on the role of chief technical officer as the company moves toward the next stage of operations at its Springdale Graphite Project and Collie Processing Plant in Western Australia. Click here

Auric Mining Ltd AWJ is trading higher on confirming widespread, thick clay-hosted rare earth element (REE) mineralisation in aircore drilling at the Chalice West Project near Higginsville-Widgiemooltha in Western Australia. Click here

Apollo Minerals Ltd AON has launched a non-renounceable entitlements offer to raise up to $4.34 million before costs through the issue of up to 96,454,472 new fully paid ordinary shares. Click here

American Rare Earths Ltd ARR has identified a potential new rare earth deposit in the Halleck Creek District of Wyoming and in doing so has filed 118 unpatented federal lode mining claims at the new County Line prospect area. Click here

Miramar Resources Ltd M has begun the hunt for rare earth elements (REEs) on its Lang Well Project in Western Australia with an aircore drilling campaign targeting the area around a historical drill hole which encountered shallow REE mineralisation. Click here

Dynamic Metals Ltd DYM has set the wheels in motion for its inaugural drill program at the Widgiemooltha Project near WA's Kambalda nickel-gold district. Click here

Helix Resources Ltd HLX is off to a strong start in its 2023 drilling program at the Canbelego Copper Project joint venture with Aeris Resources Ltd AIS in western NSW with reverse circulation (RC) drilling intersecting "significant" shallow copper mineralisation. Click here

