Global Solar Electricity Market Is Projected To Grow At A 21% Rate Through The Forecast Period

Solar Electricity Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “Solar Electricity Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the solar electricity market. As per TBRC’s solar electricity market forecast, the global solar electricity market size is expected to grow to $228.59 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 21.0%.

The growth in the solar electricity market is due to ising investments from government organizations. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest solar electricity market share. Major players in the solar electricity market include Enel SpA, Exelon Corp., Dominion Energy, Inc., Engie S.A, Canadian Solar Inc., Sharp Corporation.

Trending Solar Electricity Market Trend

Artificial intelligence is being used increasingly to meet the rising demands of the solar power market. Artificial intelligence is the machinery simulating the processes of human intelligence, particularly computer systems. Expert systems, natural language processing (NLP), speech recognition, and machine vision are common AI applications. The use of machine learning through microgrid controllers and artificial intelligence (AI) is the latest solar energy technology solution that helps to adapt to growing business needs. These technologies continue to evolve to meet the rising needs of the solar industry and the businesses that use them as an energy-efficient source. Additionally, new software developments are helping to shape the future of companies that are applying artificial intelligence and machine learning to solar energy technology.

Solar Electricity Market Segments

• By Technology: Photovoltaic Systems, Concentrated Solar Power Systems

• By Solar Module: Monocrystalline, Polycrystalline, Cadmium Telluride, Amorphous Silicon Cells, Other Solar Modules

• By End-User: Residential, Commercial, Industrial

• By Geography: The global solar electricity market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Solar electricity refers to renewable energy obtained from sunlight by using the sun's energy either directly as thermal energy or through the use of photovoltaic cells in solar panels and transparent photovoltaic glass to generate electricity. The electricity produced is then supplied to electric power transmission systems, which are used to move large quantities of power from generating facilities to substations and to distribution systems, which are used for short distances to transport electricity to customers locally.

Solar Electricity Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Solar Electricity Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights and solar energy market analysis on solar electricity global market size, drivers and solar energy market trends, solar electricity market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and solar electricity market growth across geographies. The global solar electricity market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

