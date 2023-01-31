Aircraft Landing Gear Market: A Comprehensive Analysis of the Industry

Emergen Research Logo

Increase in aircraft renewals and deliveries is a significant factor driving global aircraft landing gear market revenue growth

Aircraft Landing Gear Market Size – USD 6.90 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 6.7%, Market Trends – Need for more intelligent and light aircraft with improved lightweight systems” — Emergen Research

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, January 31, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global aircraft landing gear market size is expected to reach USD 12.47 Billion at a steady revenue CAGR of 6.7% in 2030, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Market revenue growth is primarily driven by increasing need for more intelligent and light aircraft with improved lightweight systems. Aircraft landing gear is one of the crucial components in any aircraft, which is controlled by hydraulic or pneumatic systems and have a specific service life. Light aircraft can be employed both in developed and underdeveloped regions of a country. Shocks and rebounds from hard landings could happen, hence a good, effective, sturdy, and simple to maintain landing gear is essential in this situation. Its primary function is to diffuse impact's energy, therefore there has been extensive research to examine an inventive damper-equipped light aircraft landing gear. In a study, its dissipation performance is compared to that of two conventional light aircraft landing gears, flat spring landing gear and sandow landing gear.

Key Aircraft Landing Gear Market participants include Safran, Triumph Group, Liebherr, Collins Aerospace, Heroux-Devtek, Eaton, GKN Aerospace Services Limited, Parker-Hannifin Corp, Crane Holdings, Co., Circor Aerospace Products Group.

Some Key Findings from the Report:

The main landing gear segment is expected to lead in terms of revenue share in the global market over the forecast period. Using main landing gear has a number of advantages. The term ‘main landing gear’ refers to two or more substantial gear that are located near to the center of gravity of aircraft. A third wheel assembly is required in a tail wheel landing gear since the primary gear is positioned in front of the center of gravity. Some early aircraft designs employed a skid instead of a tail wheel. This encourages directional stability and improves aircraft deceleration during landing. The subsequent angle of aircraft fuselage, when fitted with normal gear, enables employment of a long propeller to compensate for an older and weaker engine design.

The brake system segment is expected to lead in terms of revenue share in the global market over the forecast period. Aircraft brakes stop moving aircraft by converting kinetic energy into thermal energy through friction between rotating and still discs found in braking assemblies in wheels. Brakes perform this crucial stopping function during landings so that airplanes can stop within the length of runway. They also stop aircraft during rejected takeoff incidents, which happen when a takeoff is aborted when aircraft is rolling down the runway prior to lifting off from ground because of an engine failure, tire blowout, another system failure, or a request from air traffic control.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global aircraft landing gear market based on type, sub-system, aircraft type, and end-use, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

o Main Landing Gear

o Nose Landing Gear

· Sub-System Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

o Actuation System

o Steering System

o Brake System

o Others

Aircraft Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Aircraft Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2022 & 2030

o Fixed Wing

1. Commercial Aviation

1. Narrow Body Aircraft (NBA)

2. Wide Body Aircraft (WBA)

3. Regional Transport Aircraft (RTA)

2. Business Jet & General Aviation

1. Business Jet

2. Light Aircraft

3. Military Aviation

4. Transport Aircraft

5. Special Mission Aircraft

6. Unmanned Aerial Vehicle

o Rotary Wing

1. Civil Helicopter

1. Light Civil Helicopter

2. Medium Civil Helicopter

3. Heavy Civil Helicopter

2. Military Helicopter

1. Light Military Helicopter

2. Medium Military Helicopter

3. Heavy Military Helicopter

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

o OEM

1. Fixed Wing

2. Rotary Wing

o Aftermarket

1. Fixed Wing

2. Rotary Wing

Geographically, this report studies the key regions, focuses on product sales, value, market share and growth opportunity in these regions, covering:

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Singapore, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central & South America, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Middle East & Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Rest of Middle East & Africa

