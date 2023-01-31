Great Place To Work Recognizes LoginRadius as One of India's Best Workplaces
Independent assessment shows that 93 percent of LoginRadius employees agree the company is a Great Place To Work.HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, January 31, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LoginRadius, a global customer identity leader, has been recognized by Great Place To Work as one of 2022 Best Workplaces™ from December 2022 to December 2023 for its inclusive workplace culture and innovative business practices.
This recognition by Great Place To Work celebrates organizations conducting business in India that demonstrate high standards of organizational credibility, respect, and fairness in the workplace.
Great Place To Work evaluated LoginRadius' employees via anonymous feedback and used a Trust Index™ parameter to determine the final score. The survey assessed factors like the management’s credibility in the areas of competence, communication and integrity, along with appreciation for good work, and opportunities for personal development and training.
Other key factors such as support for work-life balance, parity regardless of age, race, and gender, and the quality of inclusive practices for all were also evaluated in the survey. The assessment revealed that 93 percent of employees said LoginRadius is a Great Place To Work.
Highlights from the survey include:
97 percent believe that their work place is psychologically and emotionally healthy.
94 percent believe that they can continue working with the organization for a long time.
90 percent believe that their performances are fairly evaluated.
Commenting on the recognition, Rakesh Soni, CEO LoginRadius said, “Every team, regardless of size, deserves and should have the opportunity to work in a stimulating and inclusive environment. At LoginRadius, our success is directly correlated to the health, happiness, and well-being of our team members.”
“We are thrilled to earn this Certification from Great Place To Work, as we continue our commitment to fostering empathy and kindness in the workplace --- which is as important to our growth as designing the best technology innovations for our customers," he added.
Vikas Jayeram, Associate Vice President of Business Operations at LoginRadius agreed. "We've introduced several path-breaking practices and initiatives over the years. We have been working hard to create a culture where people are valued, respected, and empowered to do their best work. This Certification has been a major milestone for us. It demonstrates our commitment to providing a Great Place To Work for our employees and creates a benchmark for others to emulate."
As a global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work has been evaluating employee experience and people practices across organizations for over three decades. In India, the organization partners with more than 1400 organizations annually across over 22 industries to help them build High-Trust, High-Performance Cultures designed to deliver sustained business results. Hundreds of CEOs and CXOs from across India. are part of the great place community that is committed to the vision of making India a Great Place To Work for all.
The organization's research shows that great workplaces are characterized by great leadership, consistent employee experience, and sustainable financial performance. These organizations can deliver a consistent experience to all their employees irrespective of their role, gender, tenure, or level. Their leaders believe in the vision of creating and sustaining a Great Place To Work for all.
To learn more about life at LoginRadius, visit us online at LoginRadius Careers.
About LoginRadius
LoginRadius is a leading cloud-based consumer identity and access management (CIAM) solution that empowers businesses to deliver a delightful consumer experience. The company has been named as a leading industry player in the CIAM space by Gartner, KuppingerCole, and Computer Weekly. Microsoft is a major technology partner and investor.
For more information, visit loginradius.com or follow @LoginRadius on Twitter.
About Great Place To Work
Great Place To Work is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, it has surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a Great Place To Work for all.
Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.
