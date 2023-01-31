Submit Release
Del Rio Sector Agents Arrest Two Sex Offenders in Less Than Five Hours

DEL RIO, Texas – U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to Del Rio Sector arrested two convicted sex offenders, shortly after they illegally entered the United States, Jan. 26.

At approximately 11:15 a.m., Carrizo Springs Station agents encountered 13 subjects attempting to avoid detection and determined they were illegally present in the United States. All subjects were apprehended and transported to the Carrizo Springs Station. Record checks revealed that Carlos Enrique Mira-Torres, 40, a Salvadoran national, was convicted of felony sexual assault, in Santa Rosa, California, in 2001. He was sentenced to 102 days confinement and three years probation. Mira-Torres was most recently deported in 2007.

At approximately 3:45 p.m., Eagle Pass agents encountered Alonso Vicente Celi-Andrade, 52, an Ecuadorian national. Record checks revealed that Celi-Andrade, was convicted of sexual assault of a child, and child endangerment, in Paterson, New Jersey, in 2015. He was sentenced to six years confinement and was most recently deported in 2016.

As convicted felons, they face a charge of 8 USC § 1326 – Re-entry after Deportation, which carries a maximum sentence of up to 20 years in prison.

All subjects are processed in accordance with U.S. Customs and Border Protection policies.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection is the unified border agency within the Department of Homeland Security charged with the comprehensive management, control, and protection of our nation’s borders, combining customs, immigration, border security, and agricultural protection at and between official ports of entry.

