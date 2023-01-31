Organic Vegetable Farming Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2023-2032

Organic Vegetable Farming Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 31, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “Organic Vegetable Farming Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the organic vegetable farming market. As per TBRC’s organic vegetable farming market forecast, the global organic vegetable farming market size is expected to grow to $10.55 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 4.9%.

The growth in the organic vegetable farming market is due to rising demand for organic food. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest organic vegetable farming market share. Major players in the organic vegetable farming market include BASF, Aero Farm System, Plenty, Agrilution, N5 Sensors, Terramera PlantHealth.

Trending Organic Vegetable Farming Market Trend

The launch of various schemes by the governments of various countries across the world is promoting organic farming. Due to the health benefits and environmental benefits offered by organic products, governments are promoting organic farming activities by launching various schemes and encouraging the population to shift towards organic products.

Organic Vegetable Farming Market Segments

•By Type: Pure Organic Farming, Integrated organic farming

•By Method: Composting, Crop Rotation, Cutting, Mulching, Polyculture, Soil Management, Weed Management

•By Crop: Protected Crops, Salads, Geen Veg, Root Crops, Potatoes, Other Crops

•By Geography: The global organic vegetable farming market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Organic vegetable farming refers to the method of crop production that involves the use of biological materials to prevent the use of synthetic pesticides, genetically modified organisms, antibiotics, and fertilizers. Organic farming provides high-quality and healthy food to humans while protecting the environment from pollution, soil degradation, and erosion to optimize biological productivity.

•Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

•Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

•Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

