Space Propulsion System Market Surveying Report, Drivers, Scope and Regional Analysis by 2021-2028

Rising emphasis on decreasing costs associated with space missions is a significant factor driving global space propulsion system market revenue growth

Space Propulsion System Market Size – USD 6.67 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 14.6%, Market Trends – Increasing number of satellites launches” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, B.C., CANADA, January 31, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the most recent analysis by Emergen Research, the size of the worldwide space propulsion system market is anticipated to reach 19.97 billion in 2028 and show a revenue CAGR of 14.6%. Growing focus on reducing space mission costs can be linked to an increase in market revenue. Mass reduction of satellites and other spacecraft is made possible by space propulsion systems, especially non-chemical propulsion, which lowers launch costs or permits the launch of more sophisticated and effective spacecraft for a given mass. Airbus Defense and Space has been employing electric space propulsion systems for orbital station maintaining for more than ten years. The company is now concentrating on building huge satellites and using only electric space propulsion systems to raise the initial orbit. Space propulsion technologies offer dependable ways to reduce orbit lifting time and total system cost.

The market for space propulsion is expanding as a result of increased spending in space exploration and an increase in the number of space exploration missions. For instance, the US Air Force's Space Force, a separate component of the armed forces, declared in 2019 that the global space economy will earn between USD 1.0 trillion and USD 1.5 trillion by 2040. Additionally, it is anticipated that growing investments in space missions by China and Russia in the near future will boost demand for space propulsion systems.

Space Exploration Technologies Corporation, Safran SA, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc., Thales Alenia Space, Moog Inc., IHI Corporation, OHB SE, Northrop Grumman Corporation, and Sierra Nevada Corporation.

NASA announced in October 2021 that it has signed agreements with Cincinnati-based GE Aviation (GE) and Redmond-based MagniX USA Inc. to facilitate the flight demonstration of an electric propulsion system (EPFD). Through ground and flight demonstrations, Electrified Aircraft Propulsion (EAP) technology will develop quickly. By 2035, NASA wants to have EAP technologies implemented in all U.S. aviation fleets.

According to spacecraft type, the rovers category is anticipated to post a sizably consistent revenue CAGR during the forecast period. Rovers can explore additional territory, advance our understanding of how well remote robotic vehicle control works, and even position themselves where there is sunshine on their own volition. The rovers are specifically outfitted with instruments/tools to examine a diverse soil and rock collection that may contain hints about the planet's past water activity. This is especially important for missions tasked with discovering past water activity on Mars through examination of minerals and rocks.

Compared to chemical propellants, nuclear propulsion technology offers tremendous thrust and a twofold increase in propellant efficiency. The heat from the reactor is transferred via this mechanism to a liquid propellant, where it is converted to gas. After that, the gas expands through a nozzle to produce thrust for spacecraft propulsion. Nuclear propulsion systems can deploy propellants far more effectively than chemical ones, but their thrust is modest.

The government and defence end-use segment is anticipated to experience the fastest revenue growth rate during the projection period. The U.S. military heavily relies on satellite technology, which is used to spot enemy locations and movements, monitor weather patterns, direct navigational systems, communicate across conflict zones, and carry out precise strikes. It is anticipated that rising satellite utilisation in the defence industry will continue to fuel this segment's revenue growth.

Emergen Research has segmented global space propulsion system market on the basis of component, spacecraft type, propulsion type, orbital path, end-use, and region:

