Nutraceutical Ingredients Market Size Worth USD 277.46 Billion in 2028 | Increasing demand for Dietary Supplements

The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes & obesity among the growing population is driving global nutraceutical ingredients market growth

Nutraceutical Ingredients Market Size – USD 164.54 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 6.8%, Market Trends – Increasing demand for dietary supplements” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, January 31, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Nutraceutical Ingredients Market size is expected to reach USD 277.46 Billion in 2028 and register a steady CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady growth of the market can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, and obesity. Nutraceutical ingredients provide protection against chronic diseases, improve health, increases life expectancy, delay the aging process, and support the structure or function of the body. These are the factors that are supporting the growth of nutraceutical ingredients market. Potential safety, nutritional, and therapeutics effects of nutraceuticals have been driving its demand. The antioxidant activity of nutraceutical ingredients has resulted in it being considered a good source of health promotion, especially for the prevention of life-threatening diseases, such as gastrointestinal disorders, diabetes, and infection. The shift in healthcare from treatment to prevention is supporting growth of the nutraceutical ingredients market among pharma and food companies.

The latest report, titled ‘Global Nutraceutical Ingredients Market,’ comprises a profound analysis of the fundamental parameters contributing to the global Nutraceutical Ingredients market scenario. The research report provides the reader with an in-depth interpretation of the Nutraceutical Ingredients market dynamics, including the crucial drivers, opportunities, threats, and challenges. The report also describes the key business strategies, demand and supply ratios, leading regions, and the renowned market players, in a nutshell, offering a futuristic outlook of the overall Nutraceutical Ingredients industry. The market intelligence report is a prototype of the 360° overview of the global Nutraceutical Ingredients industry, shedding light on the estimated market value, share, growth trends, gross revenue, competitive overview, prominent manufacturers and buyers, available product types, and end-use applications.

Key Companies Profiled in the Report:

Associated British Foods plc, Arla Foods, DSM, Ingredion Incorporated, Tate & Lyle, Ajinomoto Co., Inc., Chr Hansen Holding A/S, Glanbia plc, Cargill, Inc., and Archer-Daniels-Midland Company.

Increasing demand for dietary supplements among health-conscious consumers is expected to support growth of the nutraceutical ingredients market during the forecast period. High cost of healthcare is resulting in the shifting of consumer preferences toward dietary supplements to remain healthy and avoid treatment costs. Rising obesity among the growing populations leading to cardiovascular diseases is increasing the demand for dietary supplements to remain fit and active.

Some Key Highlights in Report

In April 2020, HSO Health Care GmbH was acquired by Chr Hansen Holding A/S in order to strengthen the probiotics business of Chr Hansen Holding A/S. The acquisition is expected to help Chr Hansen Holding A/S in the expansion of its global microbial platform.

Dry segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020. The formulation process of the dry form of nutraceutical ingredients is much easier compared to liquid form, particularly for manufacturing significant volume, which is boosting the demand for dry form.

Probiotic segment revenue is expected to register a rapid CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing investments by major manufacturers of food & beverage products on research and development activities for the advancement of probiotics and launch of new probiotic products are expected to drive the growth of the segment.

Food segment accounted for a significantly large revenue share in the nutraceutical ingredients market in 2020. Increasing number of chronic diseases and the growing geriatric population are major factors that are increasing the demand for nutraceutical ingredients-based food products in the market.

Asia Pacific accounted for largest revenue share contribution to global nutraceutical ingredients market in 2020. Shifting of consumer preferences toward functional foods and beverages and dietary supplements is increasing the demand for nutraceutical ingredients in the food & beverage industries.

Emergen Research has segmented global nutraceutical ingredients market on the basis of form, type, application, and region:

Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Liquid

Dry

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Proteins and amino acids

Probiotic

Prebiotic

Vitamins

Minerals

Carotenoids

Phytochemical & Plant Extracts

Omega 3 Fatty Acids

Fibers & Specialty Carbohydrates

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Beverages

Food

Animal nutrition

Personal Care

Dietary Supplements

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Denmark

Ireland

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Rest of MEA

Report Highlights:

Besides offering a vivid depiction of the global Nutraceutical Ingredients business sphere and its fundamental operations, the latest report provides the industrial chain analysis and list down the current and future market trends and growth opportunities.

The report includes information on the present and historical market scenarios, which helps forecast the market conditions over the next eight years (2020-2027).

The report scrutinizes the salient factors influencing the growth of the market in the near future.

The strategic marketing recommendations, crucial information related to the new market entrants, and expansion plans of various businesses are poised to provide the reader with a competitive edge in the market.

Thank you for reading the report. The report can be customized as per the requirements of the clients. For further information or query about customization, please reach out to us, and we will offer you the report best suited for your needs.

About Emergen Research

At Emergen Research, we believe in advancing with technology. We are a growing Marketresearch and strategy consulting company with an exhaustive knowledge base of cutting-edge and potentially market-disrupting technologies that are predicted to become more prevalent in the coming decade.