Urban Air Mobility Market Size is projected to grow at over 13.8% CAGR to 2030

Increasing need for alternative modes of transportation in urban mobility is one of the key factors for driving market revenue growth

Urban Air Mobility Market Size – USD 3.10 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 13.8%, Market Trends – Increasing need for an efficient mode of logistics and last-mile delivery” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, B.C., CANADA, January 31, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the most recent analysis by Emergen Research, the urban air mobility market size reached USD 3.10 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to experience a revenue CAGR of 13.8% over the projected period. One of the main factors fueling the rise of the market's revenue is the rising demand for alternate forms of transportation in urban mobility. In order to accommodate a mass movement, transportation networks must be effectively managed given the growing population living in cities. Cities all around the world are therefore looking at other modes of transportation to combat the problems associated with traffic congestion. It is anticipated that using autonomous drones for urban air mobility (UAM) will have positive effects on air quality, travel times, and the burden on the existing transportation system.

Political, economic, social, technological, and legal difficulties have hampered acceptance, and this is projected to limit market revenue growth to some extent throughout the projection period. Every government must overcome fundamental obstacles before implementing urban air transportation, including political, economic, social, technological, and legal issues. In order to handle expanded operations while using the fewest amount of fixed resources, urban air transportation operations should be financially adjusted. Research organisations, business, academic institutions, and governments must all make large contributions.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

Due to the extensive variety of platforms needed for intercity travel and the fact that the cost of platforms is much higher than the cost of intracity platforms, the intercity segment is anticipated to lead the global market in terms of revenue contribution over the forecast period.

During the projected period, the hybrid segment's revenue is anticipated to grow quickly. Particularly for remotely piloted or fully autonomous aircraft, the platform used to transport passengers needs to be more solid in order to ensure the safety of everyone on board.

Due to its adoption of cutting-edge modes of transportation, North America is predicted to experience one of the most rapid rates of growth in the global unmanned aerial vehicle market over the forecast period. A number of American start-ups are working together to create and apply cutting-edge technology at the local level. In addition, a roadmap for using UAM in business settings over the following five to six years is being created.

Major Geographies Analyzed in the Report:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Competitive Landscape:

Furthermore, the report includes an in-depth analysis of the competitive landscape. The segment covers a comprehensive overview of the company profiles along with product profiles, production capacities, products/services, pricing analysis, profit margins, and manufacturing process developments. The report also covers strategic business measures undertaken by the companies to gain substantial market share. The report provides insightful information about recent mergers and acquisitions, product launches, collaborations, joint ventures, partnerships, agreements, and government deals.

Key Companies Profiled in the Report:

Bell Textron Inc., Volocopter GmbH, Uber Technologies, Inc., Airbus SE., Lockheed Martin Corporation, Lilium Aviation GmbH, Carter Aviation Technologies LLC, Guangzhou EHang Intelligence Technologies Co. Ltd., AirspaceX, and The Boeing Company

Target Audience of the Global Urban Air Mobility Market Report:

Key Market Players

Investors

Venture capitalists

Small- and medium-sized and large enterprises

Third-party knowledge providers

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Global market producers, distributors, traders, and suppliers

Research organizations, consulting companies, and various alliances interested in this sector

Government bodies, independent regulatory authorities, and policymakers

Market Dynamics:

The report offers insightful information about the market dynamics of the Urban Air Mobility market. It offers SWOT analysis, PESTEL analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to present a better understanding of the Urban Air Mobility market, competitive landscape, factors affecting it, and to predict the growth of the industry. It also offers the impact of various market factors along with the effects of the regulatory framework on the growth of the Urban Air Mobility market.

Emergen Research has segmented urban air mobility market based on component, operation, range, end-use, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Platform

Air Taxis

Air Shuttles

Air Metros

Air Ambulance

Personal Aerial Vehicle

Cargo Aerial Vehicle

Last-Mile Delivery

Infrastructure

Charging Station

Traffic Management

Vertiports

Operation Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Piloted

Hybrid

Fully Autonomous

Range Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Intercity

Intracity

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Ride-Sharing Companies

Scheduled Operators

E-Commerce Companies

Hospitals and Medical Agencies

Private Operators

