Global Digital Payments Market Is Projected To Grow At A 15% Rate Through The Forecast Period

Digital Payments Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s Digital Payments Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 31, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The Business Research Company’s “Digital Payments Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the digital payments market. As per TBRC’s digital payments market forecast, the global digital payments market is expected to grow to $197.87 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 15.5%.

The growth in the digital payments market is due to quick onboarding and ease of use. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest digital payments market share. Major players in the digital payments market include Alipay, Amazon Pay, Apple Pay, Tencent, Google Pay.

Learn More On The Digital Payments Market By Requesting A Free Sample (Includes Graphs And Tables):

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=3041&type=smp

Trending Digital Payments Market Trend

Contactless payment technology is soaring in the digital payments market. Many users are increasingly opting for contactless payment technologies such as mobile wallets, contactless cards, and others as they are more secure and convenient to use. Contactless payment technology uses radio frequency identification (RFID) or near-field communication (NFC) for the transmission of amounts among users.

Digital Payments Market Segments

•By Mode Of Payment: Point Of Sale, Online Sale

•By End-User Industry: Retail, Banking And Financial Service, Telecommunication, Government, Transportation, Other End Use Industries

•By Deployment: Cloud, On-Premise

•By Enterprise: Large Enterprises, Small And Medium Enterprises

•By Geography: The global digital payments market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Read more on the global digital payments market report at:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/digital-payments-global-market-report

Digital payments are a payment mode that uses digital medium such as the internet, cell phones and automated devices to send and receive money. It needs both payer and payee to use the digital means to send and receive money, it is not mandatory in some situations for the payee to use a digital medium to receive money.

Digital Payments Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

•Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

•Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

•Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Digital Payments Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights and digital payments market overview on digital payments global market demand, digital payments market size, digital payments global market driver and trends, digital payments global market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and digital payments market growth across geographies. The digital payments global market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Payments Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/payments-global-market-report

Cards Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/cards-global-market-report

Financial Services Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/financial-services-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 3000+ detailed industry reports, spanning over 3000+ market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company’s flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: https://blog.tbrc.info/

Healthcare Blog: https://healthcareresearchreports.com/

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model



Market Research Products, Services, Solutions For Your Business - TBRC