Updated with Video Suspects and Vehicles Sought in an Armed Robbery of an Establishment (Gun) Offense: 1500 Block of Independence Avenue, Southeast

 

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating suspects and vehicles in reference to an Armed Robbery of an Establishment (Gun) offense that occurred on Saturday, January 28, 2023, in the 1500 block of Independence Avenue, Southeast.

 

At approximately 3:52 am, the suspects entered an establishment and approached an employee at the listed location. The suspects brandished a handgun and demanded money from the cash register. The employee complied. The suspects fled the scene in a vehicle which was followed by an awaiting vehicle.

 

The suspects and their vehicles were captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below and in this video: https://youtu.be/sXmd5t6Uhzw

 

 

Anyone who can identify these individuals/vehicles or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

