Peak Bancorp, Inc. Announces YTD 2022 Results

/EIN News/ -- MCCALL, Idaho, Jan. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Peak Bancorp, Inc., (the Company) (OTC: IDFB), the holding company for Idaho First Bank (the Bank), today announced unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022.

The Company recognized after-tax net income of $1.66 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, which brought net income for the full year to $4.27 million. Net interest income for the fourth quarter reached an all-time high of $6.14 million, which was driven by an improved net interest margin. Mortgage banking income for the fourth quarter continued to reflect decreased consumer mortgage demand, as total 2022 mortgage banking income decreased by $1.21 million from the prior year. Also notable for 2022 was the recognition of $579 thousands of merger costs in noninterest expense. Chairman Mark Miller noted, “The Board of Directors is very happy with the overall performance of the bank in 2022. The team worked to grow both customers and revenue while credit quality remained strong.”

The Company’s loan portfolio ended 2022 at $480 million, which represented growth in the loan portfolio of $81 million from year-end 2021, while deposits increased from year-end 2021 by $27 million to end 2022 at $497 million. Loan interest income excluding Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans increased by $7.75 million year-over-year, reflecting growth and improved yield in the loan portfolio. “The financial results in 2022 come from a well-balanced approach to business development, a commitment to growing profitable customer relationships, and a talented team of people working together,” stated Todd Cooper, CEO.

Credit quality and portfolio performance both remain historically strong. A continued focus on credit discipline combined with proactive credit monitoring led to improved credit portfolio metrics. The Bank continues to fund the allowance for loan loss to support the growing loan balances. At year-end the allowance was $5.7 million or 1.2% of loans (excluding PPP). Chief Credit Officer Shannon Stoeger commented, “The performance of our portfolio is the result of our relationship and credit underwriting teams working together within our proven credit culture to assess and proactively monitor our borrowers.”

On January 31, 2022, the Company announced the signing of an agreement to sell 100% of the shares of Peak Bancorp, Inc. to BAWAG Group, a publicly listed holding company headquartered in Vienna, Austria. The announcement indicated the transaction required both IDFB shareholder and regulatory approval. IDFB shareholders completed their approval of the transaction in April 2022. The required regulatory approval is still pending.

About Peak Bancorp, Inc.

Peak Bancorp, Inc., is the holding company for Idaho First Bank, a state chartered community bank headquartered in McCall, Idaho. Known for its People First motto, Idaho First Bank serves greater southwest Idaho with branches located in McCall, New Meadows, Eagle, Ketchum, Nampa and Boise, as well as a branch located in Bend, Oregon. Idaho First Bank is a member of the FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender. For more information, visit us at www.idahofirstbank.com

This release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (“PSLRA”). Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, economic conditions, the regulatory environment, loan concentrations, vendors, employees, technology, competition, and interest rates. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Idaho First Bank has no obligation to publicly update forward-looking statements after the date of this release. This statement is included for the express purpose of invoking PSLRA’s safe harbor provisions.

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE CONTACT:
Todd Cooper
President and CEO – Peak Bancorp, Inc.
208.630.2092 – tcooper@idahofirstbank.com


Peak Bancorp, Inc.  
Consolidated Financial Highlights (unaudited)  
(Dollars in thousands, except per share)  
                 
For the year ended December 31:   2022       2021     Change  
Net interest income $ 20,712     $ 21,057     $ (345 )   -2 %  
Provision for loan losses   1,100       1,500       (400 )   -27 %  
Mortgage banking income   313       1,518       (1,206 )   -79 %  
Other noninterest income   1,051       832       220     26 %  
Noninterest expenses   15,215       14,212       1,004     7 %  
Net income before taxes   5,761       7,695       (1,935 )   -25 %  
Tax provision   1,495       2,019       (524 )   -26 %  
Net income $ 4,266     $ 5,676     $ (1,411 )   -25 %  
                 
At December 31:   2022       2021     Change  
Loans $ 479,571     $ 398,999     $ 80,572     20 %  
Allowance for loan losses   5,711       4,588       1,123     24 %  
Assets   573,552       554,746       18,806     3 %  
Deposits   497,406       470,455       26,951     6 %  
Stockholders' equity   45,127       42,632       2,495     6 %  
                 
Nonaccrual loans   -       663       (663 )   -100 %  
Accruing loans more than 90 days past due   -       -       -        
Other real estate owned   -       -       -        
                 
Total nonperforming assets   -       663       (663 )   -100 %  
                 
Book value per share   8.43       7.98       0.45     6 %  
Shares outstanding   5,350,651       5,344,686       5,965     0 %  
                 
Allowance to loans   1.19 %     1.15 %          
Allowance to nonperforming loans   -       692 %          
Nonperforming loans to total loans   0.00 %     0.17 %          
                 
Averages for the year ended December 31:   2022       2021     Change  
Loans $ 434,711     $ 585,877     $ (151,166 ) -26 %  
Earning assets   531,410       683,689       (152,279 )   -22 %  
Assets   547,850       699,726       (151,875 )   -22 %  
Deposits   476,805       406,378       70,426     17 %  
Stockholders' equity   44,432       38,441       5,991     16 %  
                 
Loans to deposits   91 %     144 %          
Net interest margin   3.90 %     3.08 %          
                 


Peak Bancorp, Inc.  
Quarterly Consolidated Financial Highlights (unaudited)  
(Dollars in thousands)  
                     
Income Statement Q4 2022   Q3 2022   Q2 2022   Q1 2022   Q4 2021  
Net interest income $ 6,139     $ 5,701     $ 4,773     $ 4,098     $ 4,346    
Provision for loan losses   250       350       350       150       100    
Mortgage banking income   34       45       95       138       347    
Other noninterest income   298       292       237       224       229    
Noninterest expenses   3,996       3,800       3,950       3,470       3,402    
Net income before taxes   2,226       1,888       806       840       1,419    
Tax provision   568       493       211       223       331    
Net income $ 1,658     $ 1,395     $ 595     $ 617     $ 1,088    
                     
Period End Information Q4 2022   Q3 2022   Q2 2022   Q1 2022   Q4 2021  
Loans $ 479,571     $ 458,533     $ 433,409     $ 411,475     $ 398,999    
Deposits   497,406       479,734       476,438       477,174       470,455    
Allowance for loan losses   5,711       5,440       5,089       4,738       4,588    
Nonperforming loans   -       4,300       -       -       663    
Other real estate owned   -       -       -       -       -    
Quarterly net charge-offs (recoveries)   (21 )     (1 )     (1 )     (1 )     43    
                     
Allowance to loans   1.19 %     1.19 %     1.17 %     1.15 %     1.15 %  
Allowance to nonperforming loans   -       126 %     -       -       692 %  
Nonperforming loans to loans   0.00 %     0.94 %     0.00 %     0.00 %     0.17 %  
                     
Average Balance Information Q4 2022   Q3 2022   Q2 2022   Q1 2022   Q4 2021  
Loans $ 467,973     $ 446,137     $ 424,540     $ 399,313     $ 402,944    
Earning assets   539,094       532,981       526,248       527,170       532,469    
Assets   555,157       549,129       543,011       543,966       549,861    
Deposits   488,349       483,480       469,957       465,104       437,040    
Stockholders' equity   46,309       44,717       43,676       42,986       41,262    
                     
Loans to deposits   96 %     92 %     90 %     86 %     92 %  
Net interest margin   4.52 %     4.24 %     3.64 %     3.15 %     3.24 %  
                     



Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy


