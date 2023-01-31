Submit Release
Therapy Marketing Services Launches BOOST Academy

Therapy Marketing Services launches the BOOST Academy showing hypnotherapists how to attract clients using an innovative approach without expensive adverts or excessive time on social media.

London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - January 30, 2023) - Therapy Marketing Services Ltd, a leading marketing agency for hypnotherapists, has unveiled a unique marketing course called the BOOST Academy aimed at helping hypnotherapists overcome common issues such as low client numbers, high advertising costs, and discomfort with marketing and selling. The program is based on an approach refined over the last 24 months that has helped gain new clients in as little as three months, according to the team at BOOST Academy.

CEO Jonathan Butler commented, "Many hypnotherapists, especially those just starting, have struggled to attract the clients they want. Our students have been extremely positive about this program, as it allows them to market their services effectively, authentically and comfortably while creating a sustainable flow of clients without relying on online ads or spending excessive time on social media. This programme is designed and refined by a successful hypnotherapist working closely with a leading digital marketing expert."

The program, which will be launched globally in January 2023, is designed to give hypnotherapists the tools they need to build a successful practice based on the real-world experience and knowledge of successful hypnotherapists. It will provide them with strategies to increase their clients. It shows hypnotherapists how to differentiate themselves, offer high-value service offerings that clients will value, and draw clients towards them. Participants in the program are shown how to market their services in their local area and a blueprint for becoming specialists in their field, attracting both local and international clients.

"Many hypnotherapists are uncomfortable with marketing and even less so with selling. This program, therefore, creates marketing that attracts and draws people towards the therapist without the need for 'pushy' selling. We show people how to create an environment and engagement process for clients," adds Jonathan.

Therapy Marketing Services' mission is to increase the market visibility and perceived value of hypnotherapy, allowing more clients to access the benefits of hypnotherapy. The company accelerates therapists' marketing to attract the right clients, specialise in their niche, and build a lifestyle-based business. For more details, please see: hypnosisadvertisingandmarketing.com.

