Pre-download Now Available for 'MIR M: Vanguard & Vagabond'!

- Pre-download available on Google Play, Apple App Store, and the official website.

- Implements inter-game economy with MIR 4 using governance token ‘DOGMA'.

- MIR M will be available in more than 170 countries simultaneously on January 31, 2023, with numerous events in commemoration of its official launch.

Wemade began the pre-download of its MMORPG MIR M: Vanguard & Vagabond (MIR M) on January 30, 2023.

Prior to its official release, MIR M can be downloaded from ‘Google Play', ‘Apple App Store' and its official website. Users can log in using their Google, Apple or Facebook accounts. Full service will be available on January 31, 2023.

MIR M is an MMORPG that recreated ‘The Legend of Mir 2', Wemade's representative intellectual property (IP) that received a lot of attention from global players and led the craze for K-games. MIR M maximizes the unique strategic performance of the original game with ‘grid battlegrounds' that enhance the fun of tactical plays and ‘quarter-views' that allow users to easily identify the battle composition.

In addition, MIR M has a wide variety of contents. Mandala, a growth system with a highdegree of freedom, grants immense strength and powerful abilities. Wayfarer's Exchange allows players in all servers to purchase items using WEMIX$. Moreover, users can compete in Rumble Battle, Clan Battle, Hidden Valley Capture and Sabuk Castle Siege for economic rewards and power. Finally, inter-game economy unfolded through the governance token DOGMA makes the game more enjoyable.

There are also plenty of events for MIR M users, where they can receive various summon tickets through daily check-in events and more.

After the official launch, ‘DOGMA' and ‘DRONE' will be added into the Fusion depot through the FIMO and will be given to Reflect holders via airdrop events.

Details of ‘MIR M: Vanguard & Vagabond', which is scheduled for official launch tomorrow (January 31), can be found on the official website.

