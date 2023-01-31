MG4 Continues Explosive Electric Form With Nine Award Victories

The new testing procedure implemented by ANCAP for 2023 is designed to further increase the safety standards for cars sold in Australia. The procedure is more stringent and will put vehicles through a more comprehensive set of safety tests. However, the MG4 is built to meet and exceed these new standards, making it one of the safest vehicles on the road.

Despite the testing protocol adjustments that ANCAP is putting in place, the MG4 has also received a five star safety rating in the most recent round of Euro NCAP testing, which MG Australia expects it to accomplish here.

The exact timeline for MG4’s launch in Australia has yet to be announced. However, the car’s exceptional value, performance, and eco-friendly features have made it a highly anticipated release. According to MG, car buyers in Australia can expect to see the MG4 in showrooms soon or ‘sometime around the middle of this year’.