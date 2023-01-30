Minister’s statement on 15th round of Columbia River Treaty negotiations

CANADA, January 30 - Katrine Conroy, Minister Responsible for the Columbia River Treaty, has issued the following statement after the 15th round of Canada-U.S. negotiations toward a modernized Columbia River Treaty, which took place in Vancouver, B.C., on Jan. 25 and 26, 2023:

“Last week, Canada and the U.S. came together again for discussions to modernize the Columbia River Treaty. Flood-risk management, hydropower co-ordination, ecosystem co-operation and increased Canadian operational flexibility were among the key areas of focus for American negotiators and the Canadian delegation, which includes the Government of Canada, the Province of B.C. and the Ktunaxa, Secwepemc and Syilx Okanagan Nations.

“Although there are still outstanding issues to be resolved, there is cause for optimism as the negotiating teams move closer to a consensus on some of the main issues. Canada and the U.S. are working together to reach an agreement-in-principle that will protect and support people in the Columbia River Basin and the region’s ecosystems.

“As always, B.C., Canada and Basin Indigenous Nations are committed to reaching a fair agreement that shares benefits equitably between countries.”

The next round of Columbia River Treaty negotiations will be held March 22 and 23, 2023, in Washington, DC.

To learn about the Columbia River Treaty: https://engage.gov.bc.ca/columbiarivertreaty/

https://engage.gov.bc.ca/columbiarivertreaty/sign-up/

To share views on the treaty, email: columbiarivertreaty@gov.bc.ca

Columbia River Treaty Team

Ministry of Energy, Mines and Low Carbon Innovation

PO Box 9314 Stn Prov Govt

Victoria, B.C. V8W 9N1