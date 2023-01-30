Atlantic ministers of health working together to improve health care

CANADA, January 30 - Atlantic ministers of health met today in Charlottetown to discuss intergovernmental health priorities, share information and seek opportunities to align practices in health human resources.

Ernie Hudson, Minister of Health and Wellness, Prince Edward Island chaired the meeting, speaking for several hours with Michelle Thompson, Minister of Health and Wellness, Nova Scotia; Tom Osborne, Minister of Health and Community Services, Newfoundland and Labrador; and Lee Burry, Assistant Deputy Minister of Health, New Brunswick.

“It was an honour to chair this meeting on Prince Edward Island with my fellow ministers of health, and their deputies, from the Atlantic region. These meetings strengthen our ability to collaborate on regional health services, to address our shared interests and face the common health challenges that we are seeing in our provinces." - Health and Wellness Minister Ernie Hudson

Atlantic premiers have recently pushed to eliminate licensing barriers that impact the movement of physicians between the Atlantic provinces. During the morning, ministers heard from groups including the Canadian Medical Association, the Medical Society of PEI, and the PEI College of Physicians and Surgeons about inter-provincial mobility of health professionals.

Ministers also discussed common licensing within the region; mobility of physicians and nurses, recruiting and retaining health care professionals; and reducing barriers for certifying foreign-trained workers.

The ministers recognized the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on Atlantic Canada and acknowledged the collaboration that marked the region’s COVID response.

Ministers said the collaboration and open discussion will help them represent Atlantic Canada’s interests in upcoming federal-provincial health funding talks.

