Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,821 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 347,684 in the last 365 days.

Digital literacy event for seniors on February 11

CANADA, January 30 - The Office of Seniors is partnering with Big Brothers Big Sisters of PEI to hold “Tech N Talk”, a digital literacy event for seniors (65 years of age and older). 

Seniors looking for assistance in using email, social media, texting, FaceTime and/or other software or application programs on their own technological or mobile devices are encouraged to attend. Each senior attending will be partnered with a youth volunteer from Big Brothers Big Sisters or the University of Prince Edward Island for technology support. 

When: Saturday, February 11
Time: 10:00 am to 12:30 pm
Location: Charlottetown Library Learning Centre, 145A Richmond Street, Charlottetown 
Cost: Free

Additional Event information: Seniors will need to bring their own technological or mobile device(s) that they would like assistance with. Pre-registration for the event is not required. Support will be provided on a first come first serve basis. 

Media contact: 
Rebecca Gass
Senior Communications Officer 
Social Development and Housing
rjgass@gov.pe.ca

You just read:

Digital literacy event for seniors on February 11

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.