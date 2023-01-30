Digital literacy event for seniors on February 11

CANADA, January 30 - The Office of Seniors is partnering with Big Brothers Big Sisters of PEI to hold “Tech N Talk”, a digital literacy event for seniors (65 years of age and older).

Seniors looking for assistance in using email, social media, texting, FaceTime and/or other software or application programs on their own technological or mobile devices are encouraged to attend. Each senior attending will be partnered with a youth volunteer from Big Brothers Big Sisters or the University of Prince Edward Island for technology support.

When: Saturday, February 11

Time: 10:00 am to 12:30 pm

Location: Charlottetown Library Learning Centre, 145A Richmond Street, Charlottetown

Cost: Free

Additional Event information: Seniors will need to bring their own technological or mobile device(s) that they would like assistance with. Pre-registration for the event is not required. Support will be provided on a first come first serve basis.

