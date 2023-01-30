Submit Release
Dorothy Abreu to Step Down as Tollway Chair

ILLINOIS, January 30 - CHICAGO — Governor JB Pritzker accepted the resignation of Tollway Chair Dorothy Abreu, as she leaves to focus on her health challenges.


"I appreciate Dorothy's service and dedication to both the Tollway and the people of Illinois," said Governor JB Pritzker. "Her work has undoubtedly improved our infrastructure and she is leaving the Tollway in a strong financial and operational position. I wish Dorothy and her family well."


"The past eleven months leading the Illinois Tollway have been a tremendous journey for me," Dorothy Abreu, Director, and Chair of the Illinois State Toll Highway Authority. "As I promised on day one, I have conducted my affairs with integrity and strived to provide transparency with all stakeholders. I am grateful for the opportunity to have helped oversee the Tollway and the more than 1,200 dedicated employees that make it great."


Vice Chairman Jim Connolly will assume the responsibilities of the board chair until the Governor names a new permanent chair.

