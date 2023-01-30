Governor Abbott Renews Severe Weather Disaster Declaration In January 2023

TEXAS, January 30 - January 30, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Proclamation

TO ALL TO WHOM THESE PRESENTS SHALL COME:

WHEREAS, I, Greg Abbott, Governor of Texas, issued a disaster proclamation on January 26, 2023, certifying under Section 418.014 of the Texas Government Code that severe storms and tornadoes pose a threat of imminent disaster for Harris and Orange Counties; and

WHEREAS, the certified conditions continue to exist and pose an ongoing and imminent threat of disaster as set forth in the prior proclamations; and

WHEREAS, communications with county officials have confirmed that the certified conditions now also pose an ongoing and imminent threat of disaster in Jefferson and Liberty counties;

NOW, THEREFORE, in accordance with the authority vested in me by Section 418.014 of the Texas Government Code, I do hereby amend and renew the aforementioned proclamation and declare a disaster for Harris, Jefferson, Liberty, and Orange Counties. All orders, directions, suspensions, and authorizations provided in the Proclamation of January 26, 2023, are in full force and effect.

Pursuant to Section 418.017 of the Texas Government Code, I authorize the use of all available resources of state government and of political subdivisions that are reasonably necessary to cope with this disaster.

Pursuant to Section 418.016 of the Texas Government Code, any regulatory statute prescribing the procedures for conduct of state business or any order or rule of a state agency that would in any way prevent, hinder, or delay necessary action in coping with this disaster shall be suspended upon written approval of the Office of the Governor. However, to the extent that the enforcement of any state statute or administrative rule regarding contracting or procurement would impede any state agency’s emergency response that is necessary to protect life or property threatened by this declared disaster, I hereby authorize the suspension of such statutes and rules for the duration of this declared disaster.

In accordance with the statutory requirements, copies of this proclamation shall be filed with the applicable authorities.

IN TESTIMONY WHEREOF, I have hereunto signed my name and have officially caused the Seal of State to be affixed at my office in the City of Austin, Texas, this the 30th day of January, 2023.

GREG ABBOTT

Governor

ATTESTED BY:

JANE NELSON

Secretary of State

