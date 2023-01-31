Governor Newsom Announces Appointments 1.30.23

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the following appointments:

John Eisenhut, 77, of Colfax, has been reappointed to the California Air Resources Board, where he has served since 2013. Eisenhut has been Manager of Grower Relations at Hilltop Ranch Inc. since 1994 and Owner of Eisenhut Farms, almond orchards in Turlock, since 1975. He was Field Representative for the Dole Dried Fruit & Nut Co. in Fresno from 1989 to 1994 and a Technical Staff Member at both Tecolote Research Inc. from 1975 to 1976 and the General Research Corporation from 1972 to 1974. Eisenhut served as an Infantry Platoon Sergeant in the U.S. Army, 1st Division, from 1967 to 1969. He is a member of the Stanislaus County Farm Bureau. Eisenhut earned a Master of Arts degree in Economics from the University of California, Santa Barbara. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $54,114. Eisenhut is a Democrat.

Eric Guerra, 44, of Sacramento, has been appointed to the California Air Resources Board. Guerra has been Vice Mayor for the City of Sacramento since 2023 and a Sacramento City Councilmember since 2015. He was a Consultant for the California State Senate from 2016 to 2022. Guerra earned a Master of Public Policy degree from California State University, Sacramento. This position requires Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Guerra is a Democrat.

V. Manuel Perez, 50, of Coachella, has been appointed to the California Air Resources Board. Perez has been Supervisor for the 4th District of Riverside County since 2017. He was Chief Government and Public Affairs Officer at Borrego Community Health Foundation from 2014 to 2017, a Coachella City Councilmember from 2014 to 2017 and an Assemblymember in the California State Assembly from 2008 to 2013, where he served as Majority Leader from 2012 to 2013. Perez served on the Coachella Valley Unified School District Board of Trustees from 2004 to 2008. Perez earned a Master of Education degree from the Harvard Graduate School of Education. This position requires Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Perez is a Democrat.

Bill Quirk, 77, of Union City, has been appointed to the California Air Resources Board. Quirk served as an Assemblymember for the 20th District of the California State Assembly from 2012 to 2022. He was a Hayward City Councilmember from 2004 to 2012 and a Physicist at the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory from 1979 to 2005. Quirk was a Corporate Planner for Amdahl Corporation in 1978, a Management Consultant for McKinsey & Company from 1977 to 1978, a Climate Modeler for the NASA Goddard Institute for Space Studies from 1972 to 1977 and a Postdoctoral Fellow at the California Institute of Technology from 1970 to 1972. Quirk earned a Doctor of Philosophy degree in Astrophysics from Columbia University. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $54,114. Quirk is a Democrat.

Susan A. Shaheen, 56, of Orinda, has been appointed to the California Air Resources Board. Shaheen has been a Professor In-Residence in the Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering at the University of California, Berkeley since 2019 and Co-Director of the Transportation Sustainability Research Center of the Institute of Transportation Studies since 2008. She held several positions at the University of California, Berkeley from 2000 to 2007, including Adjunct Professor, Program Leader, Research Director, Assistant and Associate Research Engineer and Post-Doctoral Scholar. She was a Graduate Student Researcher at the University of California, Davis from 1993 to 1999. Shaheen was an Associate for Energetics from 1991 to 1993 and for ICF International from 1990 to 1991. She is a member of the Executive Committee of the Transportation Research Board and the Women’s Transportation Seminar. Shaheen earned a Master of Science degree in Public Policy Analysis from the University of Rochester and a Doctor of Philosophy degree in Ecology from the University of California, Davis. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $54,114. Shaheen is a Democrat.

Diane Takvorian, 71, of San Diego, has been reappointed to the California Air Resources Board, where she has served since 2016. Takvorian has been Executive Director at the Environmental Health Coalition since 1982. She was Associate Director at the Community Congress of San Diego from 1978 to 1981. Takvorian was a Lecturer at the San Diego State University School of Social Work from 1984 to 2001. Takvorian was appointed by President Obama to the Joint Public Advisory Committee, Commission on Environmental Cooperation and served from 2010 to 2014. Takvorian served as Co-Chair of the California Environmental Protection Agency Environmental Justice Advisory Committee from 2002 to 2007. She earned a Master of Social Work degree from San Diego State University. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $54,114. Takvorian is a Democrat.

Gideon Kracov, 51, of Los Angeles, has been reappointed to the South Coast Air Quality Management District Board, where he has served since 2020. Kracov has been Owner of the Law Office of Gideon Kracov since 2004. He was a member of the State Mining and Geology Board at the Department on Conservation from 2014 to 2018. Kracov served as a Deputy City Attorney at the Los Angeles City Attorney’s Office from 2002 to 2004 and was an Associate at Rose, Klein & Marias LLP from 1997 to 2002 and at Weston Benshoof LLP from 1995 to 1997. He earned a Juris Doctor degree from the University of California, Berkeley School of Law. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Kracov is a Democrat.

