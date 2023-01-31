SECURITY AGENCIES DISCUSS WAY FORWARD “Strongim Sikiuriti Bilong Solomon Islands”

GOVERNMENT COMMUNICATION UNIT

The Ministry of Police, National Security and Correctional Services including the Royal Solomon Islands Police Force and the Correctional Services of Solomon Islands are meeting at Rove PHQ Conference Room with an intended focus on improving and strengthening our Security aspirations.

Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Police, National Security and Correctional Services Karen Galokale said in her opening remarks that our security environment is changing over the past decade and we have experienced a lot of challenges that needs strategic attention in strengthening our disciplined agencies capabilities and capacities.

“Theme of the Workshop is “Strongim Sikiuriti Bilong Solomon Islands”. Our main focus is to improve and strengthen our capability and capacity to effectively provide National Security, Police Services and Correctional Services to meet the security need of Solomon Islands now and in the years ahead,” she said.

The Royal Solomon Islands Police Force led by the Commissioner of Police Mostyn Mangau in his welcome and opening remarks to the Officers in attendance said there is a need now to identify and strengthen gaps within the Police Force, reminding Police Officers that the challenge now is at hand as the Police is responsible for the protection and safety of the whole country.

The Correctional Services Solomon Islands Commissioner Mactus Forau in his supporting remarks emphasized the importance of having a proactive plan in place to address future security issues within the country is something that needs to be seriously looked at.

The CSSI Commissioners said the CSSI was a major assistance to the police force in containing past riots within the country and this collaboration will continue to be embraced and strengthened going into the future.

During the 5 Day Workshop participants will receive a presentation on the RSIPF Capability Gap Assessment Report 2022 and better understand the Recommendations. Participants will also be allocated with projects and collectively develop project work plans and determine resources required.

The outcome of the Workshop will be very important for a submission to Cabinet for approval to implement the MPNCSC Institutional Strengthening Reform Program. The DCGA Government has fully supported the establishment and implementation of this program and the meeting outcome and recommendations contained. This is a given opportunity for Nationals to take the initiative for sustainable development and take responsibility and ownership of the security of our country.