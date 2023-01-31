CSSI Signs MOU with HCC Health Care Division

Correctional Services Solomon Islands

The Correctional Service of Solomon Islands (CSSI) and Honiara City Health Care Division has recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding, at the Correctional Service Headquarter, Rove.

It is a new service agreement purposely to provide regular and emergency medical services to inmates at the Rove Central Correctional Centre (RCCC).

This MOU allow inmates to have access to assessment, treatment and related educational programs provided by qualified health staff. It is also an agreement to provide health services to consumers within RCCC, not limited to prisoners under sentence by the courts and any other person held at the facility by order of the court.

Honiara City Council Health Care Staff are responsible to ensure the regular attendance of HCC Primary Health Care Sub Divisions (Dental, Public Health, Malaria and Environmental Health) to RCCC. The inclusion of RCCC Nurses to attend workshops, clinical attachments and related training is necessary for up skilling and CSSI Staff capacity development.

Director Health Service Honiara, Dr. Christopher Becha acknowledges the CSSI Commissioner Mr. Mactus Forau, his Executive and RCCC medical staff, for their effort that enables the present achievement, despite the challenges encountered along the way. The MOU 2023 is the culmination of continuous effort and dialogue between HCC and CSSI.

Commissioner Mactus Forau in his response acknowledged the important role Honiara City Health Care Division and RCCC Health staff put into play, in making sure that, the inmates receive prominent medical services.

Mactus said, health is every bodies business despite locked behind bars, as prison health is public health, therefore, maintaining good health for prisoners are requirement under the law and our strive is to have them in good health at all times.

The MOU validation enforced for a duration of two years, effective 27 January 2023.

Dr. Christopher sign the MOU as witnessed by Commissioner Forau, facilitated by Chief of Staff Mr Thompson Pada.