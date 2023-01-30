Submit Release
Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Dr. Watson Ducatel to the Board of Osteopathic Medicine

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Dr. Watson Ducatel to the Board of Osteopathic Medicine.

Dr. Watson Ducatel

Dr. Ducatel is the Owner and Physician of Healthy Bodies Medical Center. He currently serves on the Board of Directors of the American College of Osteopathic Internists and is a current member of the Florida Medical Association. Dr. Ducatel earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of South Florida and his master’s degree in public health and his doctorate degree of Osteopathic Medicine from Nova Southeastern University.

This appointment is subject to confirmation by the Florida Senate.

