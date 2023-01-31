Smart home market in US to grow by 17.38% Y-O-Y from 2021 to 2022: Growing consumer interest in home automation will drive growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The US smart home market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

Why buy?

Add credibility to strategy

Analyzes competitor's offerings

Get a holistic view of the market

Grow your profit margin with Technavio - Buy the report

US smart home market insights -

Vendors : 15+, including ABB Ltd., Allegion Plc, Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Johnson Controls International Plc, Panasonic Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Schneider Electric SE, among others

: 15+, including ABB Ltd., Allegion Plc, Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Johnson Controls International Plc, Panasonic Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Schneider Electric SE, among others Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors Segments: Technology (wireless and wired) and application (home entertainment, smart appliances, energy management, lighting control system and HVAC, and safety and security system)

To understand more about the smart home market in US, request a sample report

The US smart home market size is estimated to grow by USD 18.18 billion from 2021 to 2026 at a CAGR of 17.90%, according to Technavio.

Smart home market in US - Customer landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

For highlights on customer landscape analysis, download a sample!

Smart home market in US - Vendor insights

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as an expansion of product portfolio. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including -

ABB Ltd. - The company offers smart home products such as ABB Ability.

The company offers smart home products such as ABB Ability. Allegion Plc - The company offers smart home products such as electronic locks.

The company offers smart home products such as electronic locks. Alphabet Inc. - The company offers smart home products such as Nest Audio.

Smart home market in US – Market dynamics

Major drivers

Growing consumer interest in home automation

Availability of a wide range of smart home products

Rising need for energy conservation

Key challenges

Issues related to interoperability

Rising need for energy conservation

Challenges associated with media storage

Drivers, trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this US smart home market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the smart home market in US between 2022 and 2026

Precise estimation of the size of the smart home market in US and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of US smart home market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The smart home market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 18.36% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 133.01 billion. This report extensively covers market segmentation by application (home entertainment, smart appliances, energy management, lighting control system and HVAC, and safety and security system), technology (wireless and wired), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The smart city market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 24.53% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 288.7 billion. This report extensively covers market segmentation by application (smart infrastructure, smart energy, smart mobility, smart security, and others), component (hardware, software, and services), and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

US Smart Home Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 17.90% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 18.18 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2021-2022 (%) 17.38 Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled ABB Ltd., Allegion Plc, Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Johnson Controls International Plc, Panasonic Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and Schneider Electric SE Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's information technology market reports

Table of contents

1. Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

2.2: Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

4. Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Application

5.3 Home entertainment - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Smart appliances - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Energy management - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Lighting control and HVAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.7 Safety and security system - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.8 Market opportunity by Application

6. Market Segmentation by Technology

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Technology

6.3 Wireless - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.4 Wired - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.5 Market opportunity by Technology

7. Customer landscape

7.1 Overview

8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Market trends

9. Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Landscape disruption

9.3 Competitive scenario

10. Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 ABB Ltd.

10.4 Allegion Plc

10.5 Alphabet Inc.

10.6 Amazon.com Inc.

10.7 Apple Inc.

10.8 Honeywell International Inc.

10.9 Johnson Controls International Plc

10.10 Panasonic Corp.

10.11 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

10.12 Schneider Electric SE

11. Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research Methodology

11.4 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/smart-home-market-in-us-to-grow-by-17-38-y-o-y-from-2021-to-2022-growing-consumer-interest-in-home-automation-will-drive-growth---technavio-301732368.html

SOURCE Technavio