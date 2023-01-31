Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,798 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 347,605 in the last 365 days.

Media Advisory - Prime Minister's itinerary for Tuesday, January 31, 2023

January 30, 2023 8:04 PM | 2 min read

OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 30, 2023 /CNW/ -

Note: All times local

National Capital Region, Canada


Private meetings


10:00 a.m.

The Prime Minister will chair the Cabinet meeting.


7:15 p.m. 

The Prime Minister will deliver remarks at a Lunar New Year reception. He will be joined by the Minister of International Trade, Export Promotion, Small Business and Economic Development, Mary Ng.



Notes for media:

  • Open coverage
  • Media wishing to cover the event must be accredited with the Parliamentary Press Gallery.
  • Media interested in participating can contact media@pmo-cpm.gc.ca for details.

The Prime Minister will speak with the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

 

This document is also available at https://pm.gc.ca

SOURCE Prime Minister's Office

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2023/30/c5682.html

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

You just read:

Media Advisory - Prime Minister's itinerary for Tuesday, January 31, 2023

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.