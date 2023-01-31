Media Advisory - Prime Minister's itinerary for Tuesday, January 31, 2023
January 30, 2023 8:04 PM | 2 min read
OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 30, 2023 /CNW/ -
Note: All times local
|
National Capital Region, Canada
|
|
Private meetings
|
|
10:00 a.m.
|
The Prime Minister will chair the Cabinet meeting.
|
|
|
7:15 p.m.
|
The Prime Minister will deliver remarks at a Lunar New Year reception. He will be joined by the Minister of International Trade, Export Promotion, Small Business and Economic Development, Mary Ng.
|
|
|
|
Notes for media:
|
|
|
The Prime Minister will speak with the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
This document is also available at https://pm.gc.ca
SOURCE Prime Minister's Office
View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2023/30/c5682.html
© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.