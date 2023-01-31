Submit Release
Toshiba Releases Automotive 40V N-channel Power MOSFETs with New High Heat Dissipation Package that Supports Larger Currents for Automotive Equipment

Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation ("Toshiba") has launched automotive 40V N-channel power MOSFETs, "XPQR3004PB" and "XPQ1R004PB," that use the new L-TOGL™ (Large Transistor Outline Gull-wing Leads) package and feature a high drain current rating with low On-resistance. Shipments start today.

In recent years, the transition to EVs has fueled demand for components adapted to the increased power consumption of automotive equipment. The new products use Toshiba's new L-TOGL™ package, which supports large currents, low resistance, and high heat dissipation. The products do not have an internal post[1] structure, achieved by unifying the source connective part and outer leads with a copper clip. A multi-pin structure for the source leads decreases package resistance to about 30% that of the existing TO-220SM(W) package, pushing the drain current (DC) rating of XPQR3004PB to 400A—1.6 times higher than that of the current product[2]. Use of a thick copper frame has cut channel-to-case thermal impedance in XPQR3004PB to 50% that of the current product[2]. These features help larger current and lower the loss of automotive equipment.

With the new package technology, the new products will simplify heat dissipation design and lower the number of MOSFETs required in applications such as semiconductor relays and invertors for integrated starter generators that require large currents, and help to reduce equipment size. Assuming that multiple devices will be connected in parallel for applications requiring higher-current operation, Toshiba supports grouping shipment[3] for the new products, in which the gate threshold voltage is used for grouping. This allows designs using product groups with small characteristic variation.

Since automotive equipment is used in diverse temperature environments, the reliability of solder joints in surface mounting is a critical consideration. The new products use gull-wing leads that reduce mounting stress, improving the reliability of the solder joint.

Notes:
[1] Solder connection
[2] Current product: "TKR74F04PB" with TO-220SM(W) package
[3] Toshiba can offer grouping shipment in which the gate threshold voltage range is 0.4V for each reel. However, specifying a specific group is not possible. Please contact Toshiba sales representatives for more details.

Applications

  • Automotive equipment: inverters, semiconductor relays, load switches, motor drives, etc.

Features

  • New package L-TOGLTM
  • High drain current rating:
    XPQR3004PB : ID=400A
    XPQ1R004PB : ID=200A
  • AEC-Q101 qualified
  • Low On-resistance:
    XPQR3004PB : RDS(ON)=0.23mΩ (typ.) at VGS=10V
    XPQ1R004PB : RDS(ON)=0.8mΩ (typ.) at VGS=10V

Main Specifications

(Ta=25°C unless otherwise specified)

Part number

Polarity

Absolute maximum ratings

Drain-source

On-resistance

RDS(ON) max (mΩ)

Channel-to-case

thermal

impedance

Zth(ch-c)

max

at Tc=25°C

(℃/W)

Package

Series

Sample
Check & Availability

Drain-

source

voltage

VDSS

(V)

Drain

current

(DC)

ID

(A)

Drain

current

(pulsed)

IDP

(A)

Channel

temperature

Tch

(°C)

at

VGS=6V

at

VGS=10V

XPQR3004PB

N-channel

40

400

1200

175

0.47

0.30

0.2

L-TOGLTM

U-MOSIX-H

Buy Online

XPQ1R004PB

N-channel

40

200

600

175

1.8

1.0

0.65

L-TOGLTM

U-MOSIX-H

Buy Online

Follow the links below for more on the new products.
XPQR3004PB
XPQ1R004PB

Follow the links below for more on the related content on the new products.

Follow the link below for more on Toshiba Automotive MOSFETs.
Automotive MOSFETs

To check availability of the new products at online distributors, visit:
XPQR3004PB
Buy Online

XPQ1R004PB
Buy Online

* L-TOGL™ is a trademark of Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation.
* Other company names, product names, and service names may be trademarks of their respective companies.

* Information in this document, including product prices and specifications, content of services and contact information, is current on the date of the announcement but is subject to change without prior notice.

About Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation

Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation, a leading supplier of advanced semiconductor and storage solutions, draws on over half a century of experience and innovation to offer customers and business partners outstanding discrete semiconductors, system LSIs and HDD products.

The company's 23,000 employees around the world share a determination to maximize product value, and promote close collaboration with customers in the co-creation of value and new markets. With annual sales now surpassing 850-billion yen (US$7.5 billion), Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation looks forward to building and to contributing to a better future for people everywhere.
Find out more at https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/ap-en/top.html

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230130005234/en/

Toshiba Releases Automotive 40V N-channel Power MOSFETs with New High Heat Dissipation Package that Supports Larger Currents for Automotive Equipment

