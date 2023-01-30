Moldova: Operators of biomass power plants trained with EU support 

More than 100 operators in Moldova have been trained in the proper management of biomass boilers with the support of a programme supported by the European Union and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Moldova.

The training was organised by the Energy Efficiency Agency in partnership with the Ministry of Infrastructure and Regional Development (MIRD) in several regions of the country and aimed at updating the knowledge of biomass boiler operators in public institutions.

Operators learned techniques for preparing biomass boilers for the cold season, inspection and supervision, service work, mothballing at the end of the heating season, occupational safety, and health regulations in the workplace.

The training took place within the project ‘Addressing the impacts of the energy crisis in the Republic of Moldova’, financed by the European Union and implemented by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Moldova.

