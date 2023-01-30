Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,902 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 347,607 in the last 365 days.

Moldova: Operators of biomass power plants trained with EU support 

More than 100 operators in Moldova have been trained in the proper management of biomass boilers with the support of a programme supported by the European Union and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Moldova.

The training was organised by the Energy Efficiency Agency in partnership with the Ministry of Infrastructure and Regional Development (MIRD) in several regions of the country and aimed at updating the knowledge of biomass boiler operators in public institutions.

Operators learned techniques for preparing biomass boilers for the cold season, inspection and supervision, service work, mothballing at the end of the heating season, occupational safety, and health regulations in the workplace.

The training took place within the project ‘Addressing the impacts of the energy crisis in the Republic of Moldova’, financed by the European Union and implemented by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Moldova.

Find out more

Press release

You just read:

Moldova: Operators of biomass power plants trained with EU support 

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.