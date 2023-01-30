EU4Culture launches call for mobility grants for Artists and Cultural Professionals from the  Eastern Partnership

The EU-funded EU4Culture project announces its 3rd call for mobility grants to support artists and cultural professionals from the Eastern Partnership countries: Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, Republic of Moldova, and Ukraine.

The EU4Culture Mobility grants are open for internships, study visits, conferences, professional development, and other activities that foster knowledge exchange and intercultural dialogue.

The competition is open to artists or cultural professionals from all cultural sectors. They must be citizens or legal residents of these countries over the age of 18. The competition offers special opportunities to applicants residing in non-capital cities.

The call supports four types of mobilities:

Short-term mobilities (5-10 calendar days) – up to €1,500; Medium-term mobilities (up to 5 weeks) – up to €3,500; Long-term mobilities (up to 12 weeks) – up to €5,000; Virtual Mobilities (online participation) – up to €1,000.

Mobility projects can be implemented between 1 June 2023 and 31 May 2024 in the EU member states, EU partner countries and other European countries.

To apply for the EU4Culture Mobility grants, applicants must submit an action plan and budget for their proposed international mobility through the Goethe Application Portal (GAP).

The deadline for applications is 27 March, 15:00 (CET).

Information sessions on mobility grants will be held from 16 to 24 February via Zoom platform. Please register in advance.

The EU4Culture mobility scheme aims to promote intercultural dialogue and knowledge exchange among Artists and Cultural Professionals in the Eastern Partnership countries. During the first two grant calls, the project supported the mobility projects of 155 individuals. Two more calls will be announced until 2024.

EU4Culture is implemented by Goethe-Institut (Lead), Czech Centers, Danish Cultural Institute, Institut Français de Géorgie.

Find out more

To apply

To register for information sessions