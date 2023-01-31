Submit Release
Cerro Grande Mining Corporation Announces Filing of Annual Financial Information for the Year Ended September 30, 2022

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Jan. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerro Grande Mining Corporation (the “Company” or “CEG”) (CSE:CEG) (OTCQB:CEGMF) announces that its audited Consolidated Financial Statements for the years ended September 30, 2022 and 2021 and related Management’s Discussion and Analysis, together with the required certifications, have been filed on SEDAR under the Company’s profile. The Company refers the reader to those materials for additional information.

Cerro Grande Mining Corporation is a minerals exploration and development company with properties and activities currently focused in Chile.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information", which may include, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the future financial or operating performance of CEG. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of CEG to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this press release based on current expectations and beliefs and CEG disclaims, other than as required by law, any obligation to update any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, results, future events, circumstances, or if management's estimates or opinions should change, or otherwise. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Registered Office: For further information, contact:
C/O RICKETTS HARRIS LLP James L. MacAuliffe, CFO-Chile
181 UNIVERSITY AVENUE E-Mail: ceg@cegmining.com
TORONTO, ONTARIO M5H 2X7 Telephone: 56-9-98374476
CANADA Website: www.cegmining.com
   
Toronto Office:  
1 KING STREET WEST, SUITE 4009  
TORONTO, ONTARIO M5H 1A1  
CANADA  


