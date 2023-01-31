Governor, bipartisan group of legislators highlight legislative public safety priorities
Tackling crime, preventing gun violence, investing in law enforcement among shared priorities
SANTA FE – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Wednesday was joined by a bipartisan group of legislative leadership, bill sponsors, and public safety officials to highlight legislative public safety priorities for the current legislative session.
The governor’s public safety legislative priorities include:
- Tackling organized retail crime and targeting offenders who fund organized crime through retail theft by creating the crime of organized retail crime in state statute, amending statutory language on robbery and shoplifting to encompass aggregated crimes of theft, and better enabling prosecution of commercial theft – Legislation to be sponsored by Rep. Marian Matthews
- Establishing a “rebuttable presumption” to ensure that those accused of murder, gun crimes, rape or other sex crimes do not pose a danger to the community before being released pending trial – Senate Bill 123, sponsored by Sen. Linda Lopez and Rep. Meredith Dixon
- Banning the purchase, import, delivery and manufacture of assault weapons and 50-caliber weapons – Legislation to be sponsored by Rep. Andrea Romero and Rep. Linda Serrato
- Closing the state loophole on straw purchases of guns – Legislation to be sponsored by Rep. Ryan Lane
- Enacting criminal penalties for adults who negligently fail to secure firearms from minors – House Bill 9, sponsored by Rep. Pamelya Herndon
- Allowing victims of gun violence to bring civil suits against firearm manufacturers –Legislation to be sponsored by Sen. Joseph Cervantes
- Allocating $100 million to the Law Enforcement Recruitment Fund to support hiring in public safety departments statewide – Legislation to be sponsored by Sen. Leo Jaramillo